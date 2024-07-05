Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, July 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKERS, JAMES ROBERT 
7715 SHADY CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE 
3113 MOSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

BLAND, RASHAD MUHAMMAD 
100 SPICEWOOD COURT COLLEGEPARK, 30204 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL 
5217 WOODEN VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

BROWN, ERIC GIG 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, CLEVON TERNAE 
8210 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, SHANNON NICOLE 
2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DICKINSON, SHYANNE ELIZABETH 
1229 RADMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOUGLAS, KIMBERLY ANN 
884 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH 
9807 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GARNER, BRIAN DANIEL 
3111 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071530 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

GOULART, JERIMY JOSEPH 
7608 MAPLEHURST DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ILLEGAL PARKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON 
1210 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VIOLATION OF PRO

GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY 
1905 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046213 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL 
8501 FAIROAKS ROAD HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN 
788 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, CHARLES WALTER 
2003 RAWLED ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT 
10818 DOLLY POND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEWIS, EDGAR MAXWELL 
9534 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA 
1055 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM 
1220 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS DRIVING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL 
302 MAPLE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30083 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOORE, DEMARCUS LAMAR 
713 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OHAVER, ELIJAH TAYLOR 
7900 GANN RD HIXSON, 373432195 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSTELL, TAMEKIA NICOLE 
1604 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TOWNSEND, JOHNNY THOMAS 
713 STANDFER HILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON 
1505 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

WATKINS, ANTONIO DEWAYNE 
3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061838 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WHITE, ERIC LEBRON 
3829 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, ANTIONE CLARK 
260 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

AKERS, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • PAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
BROWN, ERIC GIG
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 04/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, CLEVON TERNAE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, SHANNON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DICKINSON, SHYANNE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOUGLAS, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VIOLATION OF PRO
GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/09/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEWIS, EDGAR MAXWELL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/07/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/28/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, DEMARCUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSTELL, TAMEKIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SMITH, KELSEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WHITE, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/5/2024
TSWA All-State Tennis Teams Announced; 11 From Chattanooga Honored
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/5/2024
Chattanooga FC Women Travel To Atlanta For Regular Season Finale
  • Sports
  • 7/4/2024
Tivoli Expansion Cost Rises To $63 Million; Project Slated To Start At End Of Summer
  • Breaking News
  • 7/4/2024
Larry Ward Announces Retirement From Chattanooga Women's Basketball
Larry Ward Announces Retirement From Chattanooga Women's Basketball
  • Sports
  • 7/4/2024
Chattanooga Man Who Served Time For Manslaughter Now Facing Federal Drug Charges
Chattanooga Man Who Served Time For Manslaughter Now Facing Federal Drug Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 7/4/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/5/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AKERS, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/4/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABREGO ... more

PHOTOS: Pops On The River
  • 7/3/2024

The Chattanooga Symphony performed at Pops on the River at Coolidge Park on the eve of Independence Day more

Breaking News
State Attorney General Hails Blocking Of Gender Identity Rule
  • 7/3/2024
Whitfield County Fire Chief Ed O’Brien To Retire After Long Career
Whitfield County Fire Chief Ed O’Brien To Retire After Long Career
  • 7/3/2024
County Battle Over STVRs Not Over After All; Helton Offers 1-Acre "Compromise"
  • 7/3/2024
14-Year-Old Boy Shot While Playing With A Gun Wednesday Morning In Rossville
  • 7/3/2024
County Commission OKs $1,051,451,689 Budget; County Gets Extra $2 Million From State For Forensics Center
  • 7/3/2024
Opinion
Pops On The River Showcases The Best Of Chattanooga
  • 7/4/2024
Grateful To Learn About Our Patriots
  • 7/3/2024
She Just Can't Help Herself
  • 7/4/2024
Jerry Summers: Boycott Pet Insurance Company
Jerry Summers: Boycott Pet Insurance Company
  • 7/3/2024
Patsy Hazlewood Is Genuine, Caring And Intelligent
  • 7/3/2024
Sports
Larry Ward Announces Retirement From Chattanooga Women's Basketball
Larry Ward Announces Retirement From Chattanooga Women's Basketball
  • 7/4/2024
Chattanooga FC Women Travel To Atlanta For Regular Season Finale
  • 7/4/2024
Lookouts Swept By Smokies Dropping Wednesday's Finale 8-6
  • 7/4/2024
Lookouts Again Lose To Smokies 7-2
  • 7/3/2024
VFL Chase Dollander Tabbed To National League Roster For 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game
VFL Chase Dollander Tabbed To National League Roster For 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game
  • 7/3/2024
Happenings
U.S. Army Privates Philip G. Shadrach And George D. Wilson Receive The Medal Of Honor Posthumously
  • 7/3/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Ordinary Conversation
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Ordinary Conversation
  • 7/3/2024
Jerry Summers: The Three P’s
Jerry Summers: The Three P’s
  • 7/4/2024
PHOTOS: Signal Mountain Celebrates Independence Day
PHOTOS: Signal Mountain Celebrates Independence Day
  • 7/4/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 7/4/2024
Entertainment
Latin Jazz At Nightfall This Friday
  • 7/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/4/2024
La Cage Aux Folles Celebrates A Century Of Theatrical Bedazzlement At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
La Cage Aux Folles Celebrates A Century Of Theatrical Bedazzlement At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 7/3/2024
PHOTOS: The Music Man
PHOTOS: The Music Man
  • 7/3/2024
2024 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Returns With Headliner Larry Fleet Over Veterans Day Weekend
  • 7/2/2024
Opinion
Pops On The River Showcases The Best Of Chattanooga
  • 7/4/2024
Grateful To Learn About Our Patriots
  • 7/3/2024
She Just Can't Help Herself
  • 7/4/2024
Dining
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Red Bank Hosts Mini Farmers Market Saturday
  • 6/24/2024
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Business/Government
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 7/3/2024
Grand Jury No Bills, True Bills, And Dismissed
  • 7/4/2024
Several Minor Crashes Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/4/2024
Real Estate
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
  • 7/4/2024
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
  • 7/3/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 27-July 3
  • 7/4/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
  • 7/3/2024
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
  • 7/3/2024
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
  • 7/3/2024
Living Well
HCEMS Offers Free Training Open To The Public
  • 7/3/2024
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue Shares Firework Safety Tips
  • 7/3/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Tickets Now On Sale For July 29 Show
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Tickets Now On Sale For July 29 Show
  • 7/3/2024
Memories
Good Old Museum In Soddy Daisy Open Thursday Through Saturday
  • 7/3/2024
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
  • 6/29/2024
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Outdoors
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
  • 7/3/2024
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
  • 7/2/2024
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Travel
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 7/1/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Surviving Trials And Turmoil For Nearly 250 Years
Bob Tamasy: Surviving Trials And Turmoil For Nearly 250 Years
  • 7/2/2024
WillowBend Farms Announces The Red Sand Project Event To Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
  • 7/2/2024
Kelly Selby Speaking At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 7/3/2024
Obituaries
Frances Lee Holcombe
Frances Lee Holcombe
  • 7/4/2024
Nicole Danielle Hope
Nicole Danielle Hope
  • 7/4/2024
Margaret And Lentz Reynolds
Margaret And Lentz Reynolds
  • 7/4/2024