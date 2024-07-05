Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AKERS, JAMES ROBERT
7715 SHADY CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE
3113 MOSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BLAND, RASHAD MUHAMMAD
100 SPICEWOOD COURT COLLEGEPARK, 30204
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL
5217 WOODEN VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, CLEVON TERNAE
8210 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, SHANNON NICOLE
2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DICKINSON, SHYANNE ELIZABETH
1229 RADMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOUGLAS, KIMBERLY ANN
884 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH
9807 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARNER, BRIAN DANIEL
3111 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071530
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
GOULART, JERIMY JOSEPH
7608 MAPLEHURST DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ILLEGAL PARKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON
1210 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VIOLATION OF PRO
GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY
1905 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046213
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
8501 FAIROAKS ROAD HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN
788 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, CHARLES WALTER
2003 RAWLED ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT
10818 DOLLY POND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEWIS, EDGAR MAXWELL
9534 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA
1055 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
1220 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS DRIVING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL
302 MAPLE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30083
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, DEMARCUS LAMAR
713 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OHAVER, ELIJAH TAYLOR
7900 GANN RD HIXSON, 373432195
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSTELL, TAMEKIA NICOLE
1604 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TOWNSEND, JOHNNY THOMAS
713 STANDFER HILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON
1505 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
WATKINS, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061838
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WHITE, ERIC LEBRON
3829 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, ANTIONE CLARK
260 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|AKERS, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
- PAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|BROWN, ERIC GIG
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 04/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, CLEVON TERNAE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, SHANNON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DICKINSON, SHYANNE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VIOLATION OF PRO
|
|GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/09/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|LEWIS, EDGAR MAXWELL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/07/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/28/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, DEMARCUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|POSTELL, TAMEKIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|SMITH, KELSEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WHITE, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024
Charge(s):
|