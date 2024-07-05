Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKERS, JAMES ROBERT

7715 SHADY CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE

3113 MOSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



BLAND, RASHAD MUHAMMAD

100 SPICEWOOD COURT COLLEGEPARK, 30204

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL

5217 WOODEN VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)



BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVIS, CLEVON TERNAE

8210 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, SHANNON NICOLE

2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DICKINSON, SHYANNE ELIZABETH

1229 RADMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DOUGLAS, KIMBERLY ANN

884 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH

9807 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GARNER, BRIAN DANIEL

3111 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071530

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI



GOULART, JERIMY JOSEPH

7608 MAPLEHURST DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ILLEGAL PARKING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON

1210 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VIOLATION OF PRO



GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY

1905 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046213

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

8501 FAIROAKS ROAD HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN

788 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, CHARLES WALTER

2003 RAWLED ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT

10818 DOLLY POND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



LEWIS, EDGAR MAXWELL

9534 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA

1055 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM

1220 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL

302 MAPLE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30083

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MOORE, DEMARCUS LAMAR

713 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OHAVER, ELIJAH TAYLOR

7900 GANN RD HIXSON, 373432195

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



POSTELL, TAMEKIA NICOLE

1604 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



TOWNSEND, JOHNNY THOMAS

713 STANDFER HILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON

1505 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPROPER PASSING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



WATKINS, ANTONIO DEWAYNE

3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061838

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WHITE, ERIC LEBRON

3829 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WILLIAMS, ANTIONE CLARK

260 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

AKERS, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/05/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) BROWN, ERIC GIG

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 04/28/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVIS, CLEVON TERNAE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, SHANNON NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DICKINSON, SHYANNE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DOUGLAS, KIMBERLY ANN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/28/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/10/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VIOLATION OF PRO

GRAY, CHARLES DUNTAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/05/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/09/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION LEWIS, EDGAR MAXWELL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/07/1954

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/28/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MOORE, DEMARCUS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/16/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT POSTELL, TAMEKIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/20/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS SMITH, KELSEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/03/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WHITE, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



