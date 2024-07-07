House At Soddy Daisy Suffers Heavy Fire Damage

photo by Dallas Bay VFD photo by Dallas Bay VFD photo by Dallas Bay VFD photo by Noah Lewis photo by Dallas Bay VFD Previous Next

A Soddy Daisy home suffered extensive damage in a fire on Sunday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911 reporting a residential fire at 1415 N. Winer Dr. (High Ridge subdivision).

At 1:47 p.m., the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene reporting heavy fire pouring out of the side windows and roof area. Dallas Bay firefighters quickly confirmed no one was inside the home while other teams conducted an interior and exterior attacks.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and checked vital signs of firefighters for heat exhaustion. Dallas Bay VFD used the “cooling chairs” which were purchased with a grant to help cool firefighters down quickly.

Due to extensive hot temperatures, Dallas Bay VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower. Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene.

Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD, reported, “The fire started on the outside of the home and spread quickly to the backyard and shed due to the dry terrain.”

No injuries were reported. Fire caused significant damage to the home. The cause of the fire will be under the investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The American Red Cross was called to assist one adult and one child with their emergency needs.