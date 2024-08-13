Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com

Amanda Whitfield is the winner of a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com to give away an historic local map.

There were over 650 entries.

Ms. Whitfield is a local history buff who just last week retired after a career in printing.

The give away was part of our online newspaper's celebration of our 25th anniversary.

Chattanoogan.com was established Sept. 1, 1999, and continues providing the Chattanooga area with up-to-date news, sports and features.

Shutting's General Map of Chattanooga, Tenn. And Vicinity is five feet wide and three feet tall.

It shows Lookout Mountain, Signal Mountain, North Chattanooga, Rossville, East Chattanooga, Avondale, Bushtown, Highland Park, St. Elmo and Alton Park as well as downtown Chattanooga up to beyond Missionary Ridge.

The map includes the routes of the multiple streetcar lines and railroads of the day.

It also shows the Tennessee River and the various creeks and springs.

The map has the streets of Cameron Hill, which was then in its heyday with many mansions and interesting homes and stores.