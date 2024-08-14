Latest Headlines

HCSO Investigating School Threat Made By Student At Brown Middle School

  • Wednesday, August 14, 2024

A student at Brown Middle School was taken into custody after making a threat at school today.

The made a statement in a classroom at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that he wanted to blow up the school.

The School Resource Deputy assigned to the school responded and made contact with the student.

After the deputy conducted an investigation into the incident, where the male student admitted to making the threat, the student was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with threat of mass violence.

As this incident pertains to juveniles, no further details are available.

Latest Headlines
HCSO Investigating School Threat Made By Student At Brown Middle School
  • Breaking News
  • 8/14/2024
Texas Man Who Took Off With 15-Year-Old East Tennessee Girl Gets 10-Year Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 8/14/2024
Time Extended To Apply For General Sessions Court Judge
  • Breaking News
  • 8/14/2024
Randy Smith: Stadium Naming Rights: Good Or Bad?
Randy Smith: Stadium Naming Rights: Good Or Bad?
  • Sports
  • 8/14/2024
TSSAA Board Of Control Sets August Meeting Date
TSSAA Board Of Control Sets August Meeting Date
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/14/2024
Bradley County Teams Fall Short In Soccer Openers
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/14/2024
Breaking News
Federal Prison Terms Handed Out In Drug, Gun Cases
  • 8/14/2024

Deangelo Howard has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun. On May 8, 2022, a woman on Elena Drive said three children were banging on her window. ... more

Texas Man Who Took Off With 15-Year-Old East Tennessee Girl Gets 10-Year Sentence
  • 8/14/2024

A 32-year-old Texas man who took off with a 15-year-old East Tennessee girl after exchanging explicit pictures and videos with her will have to do 10 years in federal prison. Johnathan Lucino ... more

Time Extended To Apply For General Sessions Court Judge
  • 8/14/2024

The time has been extended for attorneys to apply for appointment by the County Commission to fill the seat in General Sessions Court that Judge Alex McVeagh will be vacating. Officials said ... more

Breaking News
Billy Burnette Seeks Seat On Collegedale Commission
Billy Burnette Seeks Seat On Collegedale Commission
  • 8/14/2024
Rhea County Residents On Landfill Road Concerned About Rehab House
Rhea County Residents On Landfill Road Concerned About Rehab House
  • 8/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/14/2024
Marion County Human Trafficking Operation Results In 2 Arrests
  • 8/13/2024
City Council Votes To Approve Rezoning To Allow 3 20-Story Towers At Foundry Site Downtown
City Council Votes To Approve Rezoning To Allow 3 20-Story Towers At Foundry Site Downtown
  • 8/13/2024
Opinion
Moses Freeman, Jr.: Imparting Lessons Of Life
  • 8/11/2024
Jerry Summers: Potato Chips Or Ammo?
Jerry Summers: Potato Chips Or Ammo?
  • 8/10/2024
Half Truths
  • 8/12/2024
Local Elections Have Consequences
  • 8/11/2024
Profit Over People
  • 8/11/2024
Sports
Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas As Christian Moore Makes Chattanooga Debut
Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas As Christian Moore Makes Chattanooga Debut
  • 8/14/2024
Randy Smith: Stadium Naming Rights: Good Or Bad?
Randy Smith: Stadium Naming Rights: Good Or Bad?
  • 8/14/2024
Covenant Names Dr. Bill Higley New Softball Coach
  • 8/13/2024
Herrington, Engle Advance Among Tennessee Contingent at U.S. Amateur
Herrington, Engle Advance Among Tennessee Contingent at U.S. Amateur
  • 8/13/2024
13 UTC Beach Volleyball Players Named To Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll
  • 8/12/2024
Happenings
NeuroScience Innovation Foundation Will Benefit From 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
NeuroScience Innovation Foundation Will Benefit From 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
  • 8/14/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - No Guarantees
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - No Guarantees
  • 8/14/2024
Doug Daugherty: Brainerd - Marbles, Monopoly And Arrowheads
  • 8/13/2024
Big Brothers Big Sisters Announces Finalists For City Of Potential Awards
  • 8/13/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Father On What Would Have Been 100th Birthday
John Shearer: Remembering Father On What Would Have Been 100th Birthday
  • 8/13/2024
Entertainment
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
  • 8/14/2024
The Starlighters Have Free Concert Friday
The Starlighters Have Free Concert Friday
  • 8/13/2024
Departure: A Tribute To Journey Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Departure: A Tribute To Journey Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/13/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer Part 1
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer Part 1
  • 8/12/2024
Nick Lutsko And The 100K Band Play At Nightfall Friday
Nick Lutsko And The 100K Band Play At Nightfall Friday
  • 8/12/2024
Opinion
Moses Freeman, Jr.: Imparting Lessons Of Life
  • 8/11/2024
Jerry Summers: Potato Chips Or Ammo?
Jerry Summers: Potato Chips Or Ammo?
  • 8/10/2024
Half Truths
  • 8/12/2024
Dining
Winners Announced For The 2024 Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge
  • 8/12/2024
Nosh-A-Nooga Chattanooga’s First Jewish Food Festival Is Aug. 18
  • 8/5/2024
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
Business
Tennessee AG's Division Of Consumer Affairs Issues Scam Alert
  • 8/14/2024
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga And CEO Receive National Honor
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga And CEO Receive National Honor
  • 8/12/2024
Gas Prices Drop 14.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2024
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Raise The Roof Luncheon Sept. 25
  • 8/14/2024
NeighborWorks Alliance Awarded $2 Million In Funding For Workforce Housing In Tennessee
  • 8/12/2024
Planning Commission Recommends Approval For 2 McCoy Projects Along Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • 8/12/2024
Student Scene
Cadek Conservatory To Offer Early Childhood Music Classes
Cadek Conservatory To Offer Early Childhood Music Classes
  • 8/14/2024
80 Students Names To Chattanooga State's Dean's List
  • 8/14/2024
TBR Approves Cleveland State Faculty Promotions And Tenure
TBR Approves Cleveland State Faculty Promotions And Tenure
  • 8/14/2024
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center To Offer Take It To Heart Program
Hamilton Medical Center To Offer Take It To Heart Program
  • 8/14/2024
ReVIDA Recovery Centers Announces Cassidy Kemp As Chattanooga Program Director
ReVIDA Recovery Centers Announces Cassidy Kemp As Chattanooga Program Director
  • 8/13/2024
The Health Department’s Step ONE Program Accepting Teaching Garden Grant Applications Through Sept. 20
  • 8/12/2024
Memories
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
  • 8/12/2024
Earl Freudenberg - “Elvis Presley Lives On In Our Hearts”
Earl Freudenberg - “Elvis Presley Lives On In Our Hearts”
  • 8/10/2024
Outdoors
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Gardening Classes
  • 8/13/2024
Kayak Angler Drowns On Watauga River; Identified As Brandon Nave Of Wautauga, Tn.
  • 8/12/2024
Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival Sept. 21-22
  • 8/8/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Series On The End Times/Last Days Continues Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/14/2024
Rhonda and Mark Gilliland To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/12/2024
Bob Tamasy: Can We Trust Promises When So Many Are Broken?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Trust Promises When So Many Are Broken?
  • 8/12/2024
Obituaries
Edward “Ed” LeBron Clay
Edward “Ed” LeBron Clay
  • 8/14/2024
Virginia "Jean" Dillingham
Virginia "Jean" Dillingham
  • 8/14/2024
Eunice Rebecca “Toote” Miree
Eunice Rebecca “Toote” Miree
  • 8/14/2024