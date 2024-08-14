HCSO Investigating School Threat Made By Student At Brown Middle School

A student at Brown Middle School was taken into custody after making a threat at school today.

The made a statement in a classroom at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that he wanted to blow up the school.



The School Resource Deputy assigned to the school responded and made contact with the student.



After the deputy conducted an investigation into the incident, where the male student admitted to making the threat, the student was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with threat of mass violence.



As this incident pertains to juveniles, no further details are available.