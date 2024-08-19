Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, August 19, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS METH FOR RESALE
  • POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE
BEDWELL, TONI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF FENTANYL
BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/23/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BRADLEY, WADE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, PEGGY ALDORA
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/22/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURSE, CALEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAIN, AUTUMN HOPE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAY, NOAH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GOODWIN, EDGAR NMN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/18/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
HANSEN, EMILY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HOLT, HEATHER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SPEEDING
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • HARASSMENT
LACOURT, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/05/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MICHAEL, TAMMY GAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/30/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/13/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/20/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROGERS, KRISTEN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SLACK, DREW ALAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SLOAN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, MARK ARBY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOMAS VASQUEZ, NEHEMIAS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/05/2005
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



