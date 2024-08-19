Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL

7019 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ALVARADO, JOSE RAMON

456 CEDAR ST DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



ARREAGA-ROBLERO, ELIBEL

2131 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

8804 BROOK POINT LANE HIXSON, 373430000

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS METH FOR RESALE

POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE



BARFIELD, CLINTON JESSIE

1609 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081164

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BEDWELL, TONI LYNN

4805 ALPINE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS OF FENTANYL



BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA

200 RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

Homeless Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BRADLEY, WADE

34086TH AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 27407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211182

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, PEGGY ALDORA

226 S MASSENGALE RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE

1014 WHISPERING OAK CHATTANOOGA, 373431321

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAIN, AUTUMN HOPE

6172 CHANDLER HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN

5685 HYACINTH LN OOLTEWAH, 373635101

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAY, NOAH ANDREW

714 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA

7961 BATTERS PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212750

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



GOODWIN, EDGAR NMN

1811 E 26TH ST Chattanooga, 374071026

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



HANSEN, EMILY NICOLE

4330 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 373387918

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

6561 ESQUIRE DR HIXSON, 373432903

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HOLT, HEATHER LEIGH2226 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESPEEDINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONHUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARASSMENTKINCER, ZACHARY ELLIS2246 CARVER MILL RD TALKING, 30175Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLACOURT, MICHAEL WILLIAM4285 COALBANK RD SPARTA, 38583Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTLIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW5685 HYACINTH LN Ooltewah, 373635101Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LUCE, AMANDA LEIGHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCCONNELL, DANIELLE NICOLE105 GRAHAM RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTMICHAEL, TAMMY GAY3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374154859Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MUELLER, MARC JOHNHOMELESS BOURBONNAIS, 60914Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD38 CALHOUN DR RINGGOLD, 307630000Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEROGERS, KRISTEN NICOLE1028 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROOKS, JONATHAN300 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSEE, JOSHUA ALLEN8509KEVIN LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT ORVIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYFINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULTSLACK, DREW ALAN199 ALLEN LN JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, MARK ARBYJACKSONVILLE, 32224Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOBIASSON, WADE WILLIAM1711 S 100E ORME, 84058Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOMAS VASQUEZ, NEHEMIAS1617 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:EVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWARE, JAWAUN DEONTE238 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSS METH FOR RESALE

POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE BEDWELL, TONI LYNN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS OF FENTANYL BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/23/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BRADLEY, WADE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/06/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, PEGGY ALDORA

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 04/22/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURSE, CALEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CAIN, AUTUMN HOPE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DAY, NOAH ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/28/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/16/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) GOODWIN, EDGAR NMN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/18/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER HANSEN, EMILY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HOLT, HEATHER LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARASSMENT LACOURT, MICHAEL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/05/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MICHAEL, TAMMY GAY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/30/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/13/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 01/20/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ROGERS, KRISTEN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SLACK, DREW ALAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SLOAN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/04/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, MARK ARBY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/26/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOMAS VASQUEZ, NEHEMIAS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/05/2005

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



