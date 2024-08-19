Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL
7019 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ALVARADO, JOSE RAMON
456 CEDAR ST DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
ARREAGA-ROBLERO, ELIBEL
2131 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
8804 BROOK POINT LANE HIXSON, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS METH FOR RESALE
POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE
BARFIELD, CLINTON JESSIE
1609 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081164
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BEDWELL, TONI LYNN
4805 ALPINE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS OF FENTANYL
BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA
200 RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
Homeless Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BRADLEY, WADE
34086TH AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 27407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211182
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, PEGGY ALDORA
226 S MASSENGALE RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE
1014 WHISPERING OAK CHATTANOOGA, 373431321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAIN, AUTUMN HOPE
6172 CHANDLER HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN
5685 HYACINTH LN OOLTEWAH, 373635101
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAY, NOAH ANDREW
714 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
7961 BATTERS PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212750
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GOODWIN, EDGAR NMN
1811 E 26TH ST Chattanooga, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
HANSEN, EMILY NICOLE
4330 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 373387918
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
6561 ESQUIRE DR HIXSON, 373432903
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
HOLT, HEATHER LEIGH
2226 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARASSMENT
KINCER, ZACHARY ELLIS
2246 CARVER MILL RD TALKING, 30175
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LACOURT, MICHAEL WILLIAM
4285 COALBANK RD SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW
5685 HYACINTH LN Ooltewah, 373635101
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUCE, AMANDA LEIGH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCONNELL, DANIELLE NICOLE
105 GRAHAM RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MICHAEL, TAMMY GAY
3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374154859
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MUELLER, MARC JOHN
HOMELESS BOURBONNAIS, 60914
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
38 CALHOUN DR RINGGOLD, 307630000
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROGERS, KRISTEN NICOLE
1028 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROOKS, JONATHAN
300 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SEE, JOSHUA ALLEN
8509KEVIN LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
SLACK, DREW ALAN
199 ALLEN LN JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, MARK ARBY
JACKSONVILLE, 32224
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOBIASSON, WADE WILLIAM
1711 S 100E ORME, 84058
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOMAS VASQUEZ, NEHEMIAS
1617 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE
238 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS METH FOR RESALE
- POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE
|
|BEDWELL, TONI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FENTANYL
|
|BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/23/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|BRADLEY, WADE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, PEGGY ALDORA
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/22/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BURSE, CALEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAIN, AUTUMN HOPE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAY, NOAH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|GOODWIN, EDGAR NMN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/18/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|HANSEN, EMILY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HOLT, HEATHER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SPEEDING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN GLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- HARASSMENT
|
|LACOURT, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/05/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MICHAEL, TAMMY GAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/30/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/13/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/20/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROGERS, KRISTEN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SLACK, DREW ALAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SLOAN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, MARK ARBY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOMAS VASQUEZ, NEHEMIAS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/05/2005
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|