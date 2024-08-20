Ringgold Man Charged In Rossville Church HVAC Theft

William Michael Crawley, 45, of Ringgold, has been charged with the Aug. 11 theft of a HVAC unit at Mission Glen Baptist Church, 2125 Happy Valley Road in Rossville, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.



Crawley was stopped by a Walker County Deputy on Aug. 18 driving a stolen truck from Hamilton County.

Crawley has been charged with theft by taking (felony); criminal damage to property; theft by bringing stolen property into the state; fugitive from another state; open container; and possession of meth.



Crawley is being held on a $7,639.50 bond.

He will be extradited to Hamilton County upon making bond.