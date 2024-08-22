Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, August 22, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE 
1526 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BATES, RODNEY 
2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER
CRIMINAL GANG OFFENSE ENHANCEMENT
RESISTING ARREST

BEATRIZ, ESMERALDA 
2116 E 12 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BOYNTON, JASON ALLAN 
5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433247 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY 
2159 DUGAN AVE CHATTANOOAG, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BURGE, COLTON JAMES 
4225 CRESTVIEW DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BURTON, CAMERON CLEO 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALATHES, JOHN ZACHARY 
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY

CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE 
1812 TUSKAGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

GIFFORD, DYLAN RAHETT 
9710 DAYTON PIKE SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, JASON LAVON 
149 MICHAEL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 905 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL 
E 11TH STREET KNOXVILLE, 379144519 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON 
661 BROOKLAWN TRAIL HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIDALGO, JULIO 
2911 HIGHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, TASHA RENAE 
500 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HUBBARD, TYJARRIUS RASHUNDRICK 
1828 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062721 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, KYLA IMANI 
3336 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112658 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KILLION, JOSPEH MCCLOUD 
208 HICKORY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEWIS, GLENN CHARLES 
3831 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN 
2212 S CEDAR LANE FORT OGLETHORP, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LYNN, ANNA REBBECCA 
107 REGWOOD DR TULLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MADDOX, RASHUNDA TRUNEA 
1952 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, GABRIELLE J 
1101 OVERLOOKDR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS DRIVING

MCLAUGHLIN, JOSHUA DANIEL 
1505 FRUITLAND DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE 
3710 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS

NAPIER, DEMARCUS KEONTAE 
301 CRESTWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

OMIGIE, PRINCE O 
59 OAK STREET AMITYVILLIE, 11701 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIPER, LARRY ALBERT 
3924 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SHARP, ZACHARY TYLER 
607 HAYWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 373124222 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY 
2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37423 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHA

SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, AUSTIN BENNETT 
516 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

SMITH, JESSICA LOUISE 
413 BECK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, STEVEN RALPH 
151 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SOSA TREJO, HEBER GAEL 
175 PRINCESS LANE ROSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
EVADING ARREST

SPENCE, NATISHA LASHAY 
244 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THURSTON, WILLIAM HUNTER 
6002 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TOWNSEND, EMERALD JADE 
710 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, JALEN CHRISTOPHER 
1738 DOGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WATERS, JOHN LESLIE 
6376 WINLERKRON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

YOUNGS, CASSANDRA ANTWONNET 
1507 RANDOLPH DRIVE APT 9 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/02/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BATES, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER
  • CRIMINAL GANG OFFENSE ENHANCEMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST
BEATRIZ, ESMERALDA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BOYNTON, JASON ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/20/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BURGE, COLTON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURTON, CAMERON CLEO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALATHES, JOHN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/07/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/06/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
EVANS, JAMI LEANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATI (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
GREEN, JASON LAVON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/27/1975
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GREEN, LAURA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIDALGO, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, TASHA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HUBBARD, TYJARRIUS RASHUNDRICK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, KYLA IMANI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, GLENN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MADDOX, RASHUNDA TRUNEA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, GABRIELLE J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/09/2006
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
MATTHEWS, MARTY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (JACKSON CO AL)
MCLAUGHLIN, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
MILLSAPS, SHANNA BRIANNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/17/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MORGAN, TIFANI EVON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FALSE REPORTS
NAPIER, DEMARCUS KEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
OMIGIE, PRINCE O
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIPER, LARRY ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RAY, ERIC LEROME
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHA
SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, AUSTIN BENNETT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/08/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
SMITH, JESSICA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SOSA TREJO, HEBER GAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/22/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • EVADING ARREST
THURSTON, WILLIAM HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TURNER, JALEN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
YOUNGS, CASSANDRA ANTWONNET
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





