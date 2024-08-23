Winners Named For Chattanoogan.com's Chattanooga In Old Photos Book Giveaway

Winners have been selected for Chattanoogan.com's contest to win a copy of Chattanooga in Old Photos.

The giveaway is part of our 25th anniversary celebration.

Winners are selected by the random Cullen Scientific Method.

Winners are:

Brenda Latham Chattanooga

Shelley King Jr. - Hixson

Rick Tipton - Chattanooga

Helen Daugherty - Hixson

Cindy Black Chattanooga

Susan Griffin - Chattanooga

Regina Wright - Ringgold

George Byrd - Chattanooga

Mary Alice Jordan - Fort Oglethorpe

Lisa Roche - Chattanooga



Vicki Daugherty - Chattanooga

Debbie Pierce - Hixson



Larry Carter - Wildwood, Fla.



Elizabeth Goss - Hixson



Jack Deaton - East Ridge



Cynthia Reynolds - Hixson



David Cowan - Hixson



Richard Darwin - East Ridge



Sandra Smith - Signal Mountain



Donna Callahan - Fort Oglethorpe