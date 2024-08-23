Winners Named For Chattanoogan.com's Chattanooga In Old Photos Book Giveaway

Winners have been selected for Chattanoogan.com's contest to win a copy of Chattanooga in Old Photos.
The giveaway is part of our 25th anniversary celebration.
Winners are selected by the random Cullen Scientific Method.
Winners are:
Brenda Latham Chattanooga
Shelley King Jr. - Hixson
Rick Tipton - Chattanooga
Helen Daugherty - Hixson
Cindy Black Chattanooga
Susan Griffin - Chattanooga
Regina Wright - Ringgold
George Byrd - Chattanooga
Mary Alice Jordan - Fort Oglethorpe
Lisa Roche - Chattanooga
Vicki Daugherty - Chattanooga
Debbie Pierce - Hixson
Larry Carter - Wildwood, Fla.
Elizabeth Goss - Hixson
Jack Deaton - East Ridge
Cynthia Reynolds - Hixson
David Cowan - Hixson
Richard Darwin - East Ridge
Sandra Smith - Signal Mountain
Donna Callahan - Fort Oglethorpe