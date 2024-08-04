Former City Councilman, City Administrator Moses Freeman Jr. Passes

Moses Freeman Jr., former City Council member and city administrator, has died.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Ginny and I, along with all Chattanoogans, mourn the loss of Moses Freeman, a civil rights icon and former city councilman.

“Chattanooga is a better place thanks to his lifetime of dedicated service and love for his hometown. His example will continue to inspire our community for years to come.”

The graduate of Howard School won a council seat in District 8.

He was a revitilization specilist at the Lyndhurst Foundation and was owner/developer at Urban Development Corporation.

At one time he was executive director at the Northeast Florida Community Action agency.

Mr. Freeman studied history at UTC and studied teaching at Tennessee State.