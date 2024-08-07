Latest Headlines

Resolution Pulled To Designate "The Warren C. Mackey Boardwalk"

  • Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Commissioner Warren Mackey
Commissioner Warren Mackey

The County Commission on Wednesday pulled a resolution that had been on the agenda for a vote next week to name a Riverpark boardwalk for Commissioner Warren Mackey.

The resolution praised the service of Commissioner Mackey and said the RiverPark boardwalk off Amnicola Highway should be designated The Warren C. Mackey Boardwalk.

It was announced last month that an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office "has resulted in the discovery of questionable activity" by a commissioner (identified as Commissioner Mackey).

Investigators said they determined the commissioner received at least $27,382.09 in questionable reimbursements through the county for purchases he made from his discretionary spending allowance. Investigators said they "question whether these reimbursements were legitimate business expenses for the benefit of the taxpayers and county."

Here is the resolution:

A RESOLUTION RECOGNIZING THE MANY YEARS OF FAITHFUL SERVICE TO HAMILTON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND ITS CITIZENS BY WARREN C. MACKEY.

WHEREAS, since 2006, Warren C. Mackey has faithfully served as Commissioner representing the Fourth (4th) Hamilton County Commission District; and

WHEREAS, among the many accomplishments wherein he fiercely advocated for the constituents within said Fourth District, as well as the overall citizens of Hamilton County, was his providing from his discretionary funds the financial resources for the rescuing of the about-to-be foreclosed upon property where the Murray Hills Pool and Ball Park presently stands; and

WHEREAS, in the development of said Murray Hills Park, Warren C. Mackey personally designed the track, parking lot, landscaping, and the related benches and playground equipment, as well as the construction of sidewalks within the Murray Hills community; and

WHEREAS, separate and apart from those improvements made to and within said Murray Hills Park, Warren C. Mackey has consistently supported other programs aimed at improving community health and welfare, outdoor facilities, and street lighting, aimed at enriching the services being provided to the general population throughout Hamilton County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, in addition to his service on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, Warren C. Mackey’s public service has included him having been President of the Central High School Alumni Association, and the Murray Hills Neighborhood Association; him having been appointed to and serving on the Board of the National Association of County Officials (“NACO”), which consists of elected county officials from all across these United States; being President of the Tennessee Association of County Commissioners, President of the Faculty Council at Chattanooga State Community College, and various other positions; and 

WHEREAS, this county legislative body feels that for his faithful service and contributions to the citizens of Hamilton County and beyond, special recognition should be bestowed upon said Warren C. Mackey, as a memorial for generations to come.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THIS COUNTY LEGISLATIE BODY IN SESSION ASSEMBLED: That this Resolution be passed in recognition and sincere appreciation to Warren C. Mackey for the many years and acts that he has rendered to the citizens and overall spirit within Hamilton County, Tennessee, and particularly the Fourth County Commission District; and that this county legislative body does hereby waive its previous prohibition and names the boardwalk located within the Hamilton County RiverPark, off of Amnicola Highway, as “The Warren C. Mackey Boardwalk”

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Aaron Judge...All Rise
Randy Smith: Aaron Judge...All Rise
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2024
South Pittsburg Woman Get 51 Months In Federal Prison For COVID Relief Fraud
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2024
Squirrel White Recognized On Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
Squirrel White Recognized On Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2024
Resolution Pulled To Designate "The Warren C. Mackey Boardwalk"
Resolution Pulled To Designate "The Warren C. Mackey Boardwalk"
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2024
County Commission To Name General Sessions Court Judge To Fill McVeagh Vacancy
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2024
County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On $260 Million Bond Issue
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2024
Breaking News
South Pittsburg Woman Get 51 Months In Federal Prison For COVID Relief Fraud
  • 8/7/2024

A South Pittsburg woman has been sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison for her involvement in a scheme to defraud COVID-19 unemployment programs in several states. Evelyn Blevins, ... more

DA Wamp Says License Plate Readers Helped In Arrests Of Pair Charged In Soddy Daisy Murder
  • 8/7/2024

District Attorney Coty Wamp said license plate readers played a significant role in the arrest of a Washington state couple in connection with the murder of a Soddy Daisy man. Mark Thompson ... more

Red Bank Approves Recreation Plan, Hires New CFO
  • 8/7/2024

The city of Red Bank recently adopted a master plan for the city as a whole and on Tuesday night a master plan for the parks and recreation department was approved. The plan, originated by Kimley–Horn ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/7/2024
Court Ruling Asked On Who Should Be 10th District DA Prior To Sept. 1
  • 8/6/2024
Soddy Daisy Man Arrested After Video Goes Viral Of Violent Incident With Baby
Soddy Daisy Man Arrested After Video Goes Viral Of Violent Incident With Baby
  • 8/6/2024
Man With Prior Federal Gun Conviction Charged In Wilcox Boulevard Shooting
Man With Prior Federal Gun Conviction Charged In Wilcox Boulevard Shooting
  • 8/6/2024
Arrest Made Of Teen Police Suspect Is Involved In Group Carrying Out Series Of Murders
Arrest Made Of Teen Police Suspect Is Involved In Group Carrying Out Series Of Murders
  • 8/6/2024
Opinion
Why We Have Low Voter Turnout
  • 8/6/2024
It's The Economy
  • 8/6/2024
Jerry Summers: Morgan Ups The Ante
Jerry Summers: Morgan Ups The Ante
  • 8/7/2024
Yusuf Hakeem Thanks Supporters
  • 8/7/2024
Campaign Bumper Stickers
  • 8/7/2024
Sports
Squirrel White Recognized On Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
Squirrel White Recognized On Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
  • 8/7/2024
Lookouts Fall To Smokies On Monday Night
  • 8/7/2024
A Dozen Golfers Win Twice On First Day of Match Play Championship
A Dozen Golfers Win Twice On First Day of Match Play Championship
  • 8/6/2024
Will Poindexter Set To Take Over Play-By-Play Radio Duties For Chattanooga Women’s Basketball
Will Poindexter Set To Take Over Play-By-Play Radio Duties For Chattanooga Women’s Basketball
  • 8/6/2024
Football Ranked No. 15 In Preseason Coaches Poll
Football Ranked No. 15 In Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 8/6/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About The 2024 And 1924 Olympics, The Missionary Ridge Race, VPs, Patsy Hazlewood, And Moses Freeman
  • 8/7/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Living Well At Any Age
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Living Well At Any Age
  • 8/7/2024
Jerry Summers: In His Words - Scopes
Jerry Summers: In His Words - Scopes
  • 8/7/2024
Inaugural Bessie Smith Legacy Gala To Honor Community Leaders Is Oct. 19
  • 8/7/2024
Red Bank Community Movie Night Set For Friday, Aug. 16
Red Bank Community Movie Night Set For Friday, Aug. 16
  • 8/7/2024
Entertainment
Parker Millsap Performs At Nightfall Friday
Parker Millsap Performs At Nightfall Friday
  • 8/7/2024
Back 2 Mac: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
Back 2 Mac: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/6/2024
McLemore Songwriter's Series Features Johnny Bulford And Heidi Raye Aug. 15
McLemore Songwriter's Series Features Johnny Bulford And Heidi Raye Aug. 15
  • 8/6/2024
Tennessee Songwriter Teni Rane Readies Debut Album, Goldenrod
Tennessee Songwriter Teni Rane Readies Debut Album, Goldenrod
  • 8/2/2024
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
  • 8/2/2024
Opinion
Why We Have Low Voter Turnout
  • 8/6/2024
It's The Economy
  • 8/6/2024
Jerry Summers: Morgan Ups The Ante
Jerry Summers: Morgan Ups The Ante
  • 8/7/2024
Dining
Nosh-A-Nooga Chattanooga’s First Jewish Food Festival Is Aug. 18
  • 8/5/2024
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Business
Astec Industries Has Decrease In Second Quarter Net Sales Over 2023
  • 8/7/2024
Collective Photography Studio Opens In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 8/7/2024
WesBanco Expands Chattanooga Loan Production Office Team
WesBanco Expands Chattanooga Loan Production Office Team
  • 8/6/2024
Real Estate
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With 4 New Hires
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With 4 New Hires
  • 8/7/2024
Aslan Appoints Chris Harrington As CFO
Aslan Appoints Chris Harrington As CFO
  • 8/5/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/5/2024
Student Scene
School Board To Vote On Vacation Days, Permission For School Nurse Treatment
  • 8/6/2024
Cleveland City Schools Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Educational Support Center
Cleveland City Schools Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Educational Support Center
  • 8/6/2024
Lee’s Murray Receives COG Distinguished Educator Award
Lee’s Murray Receives COG Distinguished Educator Award
  • 8/5/2024
Living Well
Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament Raises Funds For Pediatric Cancer Support
  • 8/7/2024
Registration Open For Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend
Registration Open For Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend
  • 8/7/2024
CHI Memorial Receives Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification
  • 8/7/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Colorful Curtis D. Adams
Earl Freudenberg: Colorful Curtis D. Adams
  • 8/6/2024
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
Outdoors
Office Of Outdoor Recreation In Tennessee Is Created
  • 8/7/2024
New Outdoors Program Launched To Bridge Outdoor Equity Gap And Benefit Youth Mental Health
New Outdoors Program Launched To Bridge Outdoor Equity Gap And Benefit Youth Mental Health
  • 8/5/2024
Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Announces Name For New Disc Golf Course
  • 8/2/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Recognizes Rev. Hathaway's 10 Year Anniversary
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Recognizes Rev. Hathaway's 10 Year Anniversary
  • 8/7/2024
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 8th Year Anniversary
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 8th Year Anniversary
  • 8/7/2024
Greater Vision And Gerald Wolfe In Concert Aug. 17 At Hickory Valley Baptist Church
Greater Vision And Gerald Wolfe In Concert Aug. 17 At Hickory Valley Baptist Church
  • 8/6/2024
Obituaries
William N. Twombly
William N. Twombly
  • 8/7/2024
David Bernard “Noochie” Thompson
David Bernard “Noochie” Thompson
  • 8/7/2024
Judith Ann Dove Wilson
Judith Ann Dove Wilson
  • 8/7/2024