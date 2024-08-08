Latest Headlines

Ooltewah Middle School Student Taken Into Custody After Alleged Threat To Blow Up The School

  • Thursday, August 8, 2024

An Ooltewah Middle School student was taken into custody on Thursday after he allegedly made a threat regarding an explosive.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the School Resource deputy was contacted by a staff member regarding a threat made by a student.

The deputy responded to the classroom, spoke with the teacher, and was advised a student indicated they had some type of explosive in their backpack that would blow up the school. The deputy obtained statements from staff and other witnesses who heard the threat and took the student into custody.

The backpack was checked at the school by the School Resource Deputy and was found to not contain any explosive device. The student was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with threat of mass violence (TCA 39-16-517).

