Man Who Just Got Out Of Prison In Murder Case Now Facing Federal Drug, Gun Charges

  • Friday, August 9, 2024
Antonio Dewayne Watkins
Antonio Dewayne Watkins

A Chattanooga man who just recently got out of prison on a voluntary manslaughter conviction is now facing federal drug charges as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Antonio Dewayne Watkins was arrested on July 3 at Dick's Sporting Goods at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

A Chattanooga Police Department Gun Team Investigation observed four occupants exit a black Audi SUV and enter the store. The investigator recognized two of the individuals and knew them each to have a history of narcotics and firearm related arrests, authorities said.

While the occupants were inside the store, the investigator said he observed, in plain view from outside the vehicle, a bag of marijuana in the center console and marijuana packaging in the back seat. He also noted a gray shoulder bag/satchel on the center console.

Police said when officers approached Watkins he was told to put his hands in the air, but he did not comply. Officers were able to detain him.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle based on the odor of marijuana and the packaging inside the vehicle. A semi-automatic pistol was found in the front passenger seat floorboard where Watkins had been seated. Inv.

Officers recovered the pistol - a Glock, Model 31, .357 Sig, semi-automatic pistol. It pistol was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Inside the grey shoulder bag/satchel, officers recovered a large ziplock bag with approximately 3. 7 ounces of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and multiple small baggies containing other suspected controlled substances.

Officers located a bag of marijuana in the front passenger door, two bags of marijuana and a digital scale in the center console, a digital scale in the glove box, a bag of marijuana in the pocket behind the driver's seat, clear plastic baggies in the rear driver's side door, and a bag of marijuana in the third row of seats.

Watkins had $1,872 in cash on him.

Authorities said Watkins is a previously convicted felon, having sustained convictions for possession of cocaine for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, and voluntary manslaughter.

Watkins was released from the Tennessee Department of Corrections on May I, having served a prison sentence for his voluntary manslaughter conviction.

Watkins was one of four people charged in the July 21, 2019, murder of Tracy Calloway. There were 64 shell casings found at the scene of the execution slaying.

Watkins was given a six-year prison sentence during his appearance in Criminal Court this past Jan. 10.

