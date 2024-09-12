Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire On Big Ridge

Firefighters have been fighting a fire at a large home on Big Ridge Thursday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Patriot Lane in the Colonial Shores subdivision following reports that a fire in the backyard of a residence was moving toward the house.

911 dispatchers relayed that the flames were quickly spreading to the decks. The fire got under the decks and firefighters have been tirelessly working to prevent it from spreading into the structure.

Access has been a challenge due to the sloped backyard. A second alarm was called to bring additional personnel to the scene to assist with firefighting operations.

There are no injuries to report at this time. Mutual aid partners are providing coverage at fire halls as crews continue working.



