Latest Headlines

2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized

  • Monday, September 16, 2024
Gregory Lee
Gregory Lee

Two people were arrested and fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, and $33,772 was seized on Sept. 10.

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at 3127 Dwight Street.

Upon arrival, with numerous announcements that the Sheriff’s Office was on the scene with a search warrant, the occupants refused to exit the residence. After a short period of time, Shakayla Nicole Watkins exited the residence without incident. After a continued amount of time refusing to exit the residence, Gregory Antonio Lee also eventually exited and surrendered to SWAT team members. Neither party was injured.

The following items were seized after a search of the residence:

  • 1.8 pounds of Fentanyl (835 grams)
  • .6 pounds of Cocaine (299 grams)
  • .08 pounds of Marijuana (39 grams)
  • $33,772 in U.S. currency
  • Glock 43x handgun
  • Illegal pill press

Sherriff Austin Garrett said, “It is apparent these two subjects did not read our last press release and take heed of the warning I have stated numerous times before... If you choose to be involved in drug distribution in this county, as these individuals discovered, the next knock on your door might be from my Narcotics Detectives and SWAT Team executing a search warrant. We are coming for you and as you can see, we still make house calls.”

Lee is charged with:

  • Tampering with evidence
  • Drugs for resale (X3)
  • Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ms. Watkins is charged with:

  • Tampering with evidence
  • Drugs for resale (X2)
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues and additional parties associated with this case are prosecuted.

Shakayla Watkins
Shakayla Watkins
Latest Headlines
2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized
2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized
  • Breaking News
  • 9/16/2024
Robbery Victim Chases Down Perpetrator; Gets Shot
  • Breaking News
  • 9/16/2024
Incoming Walker County Commission Chairman Did Not Support McLemore Deal
  • Breaking News
  • 9/16/2024
Gas Prices Fall 15.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 9/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/16/2024
UTC Golf Begins Season At Bearcat Invitational Monday
  • Sports
  • 9/15/2024
Breaking News
2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized
2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized
  • 9/16/2024

Two people were arrested and fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, and $33,772 was seized on Sept. 10. Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, ... more

Robbery Victim Chases Down Perpetrator; Gets Shot
  • 9/16/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a robbery in which the victim was also shot by the suspect at a separate location on Saturday evening. Chattanooga Police responded ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/16/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILA ... more

Breaking News
Large Crowd Shows Up To Discuss Proposed Rehabilitation Center In Rhea County
  • 9/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/15/2024
Information Sought In Lillian Lane Homicide
  • 9/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/14/2024
Normal Park Upper School Student Charged With Making Threats
  • 9/13/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: American Girls In Sports Day
  • 9/16/2024
The Constitution - Searching For An Alternative
  • 9/16/2024
Rectifying White Evangelical Entanglement Of Church And State - And Response (2)
  • 9/15/2024
Why Colleges Of Education Matter
  • 9/15/2024
Deeper Look At The School Threats
  • 9/14/2024
Sports
Joy Replaces Sorrow For Defending State Women's Mid-Amateur Champion Katie Woodruff
Joy Replaces Sorrow For Defending State Women's Mid-Amateur Champion Katie Woodruff
  • 9/15/2024
Rain Ends Season For Chattanooga Lookouts
  • 9/15/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Got Help From Kent State Center, But Didn't Need It
Dan Fleser: Vols Got Help From Kent State Center, But Didn't Need It
  • 9/15/2024
Dunn Continues Winning Ways With Creeks Bend Title
Dunn Continues Winning Ways With Creeks Bend Title
  • 9/15/2024
Christian Moore Leads Trash Pandas Over Lookouts
  • 9/15/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Chambliss Courts For Margaret
Life With Ferris: Chambliss Courts For Margaret
  • 9/16/2024
U. S. Navy 249th Birthday Ball Is Oct. 19 At Chattanooga Convention Center
  • 9/13/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - City High’s Creed Bates
Jerry Summers: Scopes - City High’s Creed Bates
  • 9/16/2024
Sandy Hannah Memorial Ride For Wreaths Across Chattanooga Raises Over $2,000
Sandy Hannah Memorial Ride For Wreaths Across Chattanooga Raises Over $2,000
  • 9/16/2024
In-Town Gallery Invites You To “Party Like It’s 1974” On Sept. 21
In-Town Gallery Invites You To “Party Like It’s 1974” On Sept. 21
  • 9/16/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/13/2024
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
  • 9/15/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
  • 9/14/2024
Latingrass Duo Larry And Joe Play At 5ive Points Friday
  • 9/15/2024
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
  • 9/13/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: American Girls In Sports Day
  • 9/16/2024
The Constitution - Searching For An Alternative
  • 9/16/2024
Rectifying White Evangelical Entanglement Of Church And State - And Response (2)
  • 9/15/2024
Dining
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Dim Sum
  • 9/10/2024
Business
CRMA Chattanooga And Chattanooga Chamber Announce New Collaboration
  • 9/12/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 9/16/2024
Tennessee American Announces Recipients Of 2024 Firefighting Support Grants
  • 9/13/2024
Real Estate
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
  • 9/16/2024
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
  • 9/12/2024
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/12/2024
Student Scene
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 9/12/2024
GNTC Announces President’s & Dean’s Lists For Summer 2024
  • 9/12/2024
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
  • 9/11/2024
Living Well
Concentra Expands To Chattanooga
  • 9/16/2024
Free Healthcare Clinic Comes To Jasper Oct. 12-13
  • 9/16/2024
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
  • 9/13/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
  • 9/13/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Historian Linda Moss Mines
  • 9/16/2024
Rita Vital Memorial Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series Begins Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2024
Outdoors
Community Invited To Update Chattanooga's Outdoor Recreation Map
  • 9/16/2024
Fish And Wildlife Commission To Hold 1-Day Meeting At Paris Landing State Park
  • 9/16/2024
New Trail To Link Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall, Covenant College, Sims Park
  • 9/13/2024
Travel
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Visitors Spent $86.5 Million In State District 31 During 2023
  • 9/10/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Church
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
  • 9/16/2024
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
  • 9/16/2024
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Five Senses Of Faith
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Five Senses Of Faith
  • 9/16/2024
Obituaries
Wilma Prescott
Wilma Prescott
  • 9/16/2024
Nora Kathleen Stone Conner
Nora Kathleen Stone Conner
  • 9/16/2024
Ozella Griggs Hellerstedt
Ozella Griggs Hellerstedt
  • 9/16/2024