2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized

Two people were arrested and fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, and $33,772 was seized on Sept. 10.

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at 3127 Dwight Street.

Upon arrival, with numerous announcements that the Sheriff’s Office was on the scene with a search warrant, the occupants refused to exit the residence. After a short period of time, Shakayla Nicole Watkins exited the residence without incident. After a continued amount of time refusing to exit the residence, Gregory Antonio Lee also eventually exited and surrendered to SWAT team members. Neither party was injured.



The following items were seized after a search of the residence:



1.8 pounds of Fentanyl (835 grams)

.6 pounds of Cocaine (299 grams)

.08 pounds of Marijuana (39 grams)

$33,772 in U.S. currency

Glock 43x handgun

Illegal pill press

Sherriff Austin Garrett said, “It is apparent these two subjects did not read our last press release and take heed of the warning I have stated numerous times before... If you choose to be involved in drug distribution in this county, as these individuals discovered, the next knock on your door might be from my Narcotics Detectives and SWAT Team executing a search warrant. We are coming for you and as you can see, we still make house calls.”

Lee is charged with:

Tampering with evidence

Drugs for resale (X3)

Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ms. Watkins is charged with:



Tampering with evidence

Drugs for resale (X2)

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues and additional parties associated with this case are prosecuted.

