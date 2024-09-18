Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE

3676 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121554

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



BRADLEY, SINCERE FASHAUN JOVON

1104 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CARTER, EMMANUEL ADAM

2865 MCDAVIS CIR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA

2025 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063808

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



DENDY, ASHAWATEE MARIE

714 E 54TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DURRAH, SHAKSHA LASHA

158 COMMUNITY RD COLUMBUS, 39705

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GARRETT, CORDARIUS DEMETRIUS

1500 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY

5905 COURT VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRANGER, SPENCER IAN

6008 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HERD, ADAM WESLEY

5322 APT 102 CLEMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HESS, ROBERT LEE

17 KELSEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HODGES, DREW CHARLES

212 GLENN LANE SPRING CITY, 373812728

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HOOD, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN

721 BRADMEYER DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUBBARD, TYLER SCOTT

296 DAILEY HILL CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JA ANINI, VICTORIA FRANCIS

6842 MARTHA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASS



JONES, JA-NIAH DACHELLE

2608 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM



KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE

2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT



LOWE, JHADITIA

2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



MARTINEZ-GONZALEZ, RODRIGO

11706 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE



RAWLINGS, JAMES ALBERT

HOMELESS CHATT, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROBERTS, RONNIE C

8809 HIGHWAY 58 S HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING



SHRUM, LEAH HOPE

306 MARSHALL HALL RD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE

307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



VICENTE-LOPEZ, ELMER SANTOS

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WARNIX, ELAINE DICKIE

605 PINE OAKS DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING



WILEY, ANDRE LEBRON

1816 PORTLAND ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BRADLEY, SINCERE FASHAUN JOVON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/28/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CARTER, EMMANUEL ADAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DENDY, ASHAWATEE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/30/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DURRAH, SHAKSHA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GARRETT, CORDARIUS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/09/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HESS, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/03/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HODGES, DREW CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/30/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HOOD, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/28/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JA ANINI, VICTORIA FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/10/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASS JONES, JA-NIAH DACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/11/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM LOWE, JHADITIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RAWLINGS, JAMES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBERTS, RONNIE C

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/17/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING SHRUM, LEAH HOPE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 03/07/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION VICENTE-LOPEZ, ELMER SANTOS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALLACE, DENARD WELCH

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/03/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WARNIX, ELAINE DICKIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING WILEY, ANDRE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/02/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT



