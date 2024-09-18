Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE
3676 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121554
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BRADLEY, SINCERE FASHAUN JOVON
1104 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARTER, EMMANUEL ADAM
2865 MCDAVIS CIR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA
2025 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063808
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DENDY, ASHAWATEE MARIE
714 E 54TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DURRAH, SHAKSHA LASHA
158 COMMUNITY RD COLUMBUS, 39705
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GARRETT, CORDARIUS DEMETRIUS
1500 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY
5905 COURT VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRANGER, SPENCER IAN
6008 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HERD, ADAM WESLEY
5322 APT 102 CLEMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HESS, ROBERT LEE
17 KELSEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HODGES, DREW CHARLES
212 GLENN LANE SPRING CITY, 373812728
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HOOD, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN
721 BRADMEYER DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUBBARD, TYLER SCOTT
296 DAILEY HILL CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JA ANINI, VICTORIA FRANCIS
6842 MARTHA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
JONES, JA-NIAH DACHELLE
2608 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
LOWE, JHADITIA
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
MARTINEZ-GONZALEZ, RODRIGO
11706 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
RAWLINGS, JAMES ALBERT
HOMELESS CHATT, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBERTS, RONNIE C
8809 HIGHWAY 58 S HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
SHRUM, LEAH HOPE
306 MARSHALL HALL RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE
307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VICENTE-LOPEZ, ELMER SANTOS
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WARNIX, ELAINE DICKIE
605 PINE OAKS DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
WILEY, ANDRE LEBRON
1816 PORTLAND ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
