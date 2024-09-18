Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE 
3676 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121554 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BRADLEY, SINCERE FASHAUN JOVON 
1104 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CARTER, EMMANUEL ADAM 
2865 MCDAVIS CIR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA 
2025 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063808 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DENDY, ASHAWATEE MARIE 
714 E 54TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DURRAH, SHAKSHA LASHA 
158 COMMUNITY RD COLUMBUS, 39705 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GARRETT, CORDARIUS DEMETRIUS 
1500 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY 
5905 COURT VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRANGER, SPENCER IAN 
6008 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HERD, ADAM WESLEY 
5322 APT 102 CLEMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HESS, ROBERT LEE 
17 KELSEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HODGES, DREW CHARLES 
212 GLENN LANE SPRING CITY, 373812728 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HOOD, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN 
721 BRADMEYER DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUBBARD, TYLER SCOTT 
296 DAILEY HILL CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JA ANINI, VICTORIA FRANCIS 
6842 MARTHA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JONES, JA-NIAH DACHELLE 
2608 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE 
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT

LOWE, JHADITIA 
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MARTINEZ-GONZALEZ, RODRIGO 
11706 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

RAWLINGS, JAMES ALBERT 
HOMELESS CHATT, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBERTS, RONNIE C 
8809 HIGHWAY 58 S HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING

SHRUM, LEAH HOPE 
306 MARSHALL HALL RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE 
307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VICENTE-LOPEZ, ELMER SANTOS 
UNKNOWN , 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WARNIX, ELAINE DICKIE 
605 PINE OAKS DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING

WILEY, ANDRE LEBRON 
1816 PORTLAND ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

