  • Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BECK, JENNIFER DAWN 
1108 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON 
2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DEPRIEST, ANDREW SCOTT 
2336 JANE VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

DIGGES, JENNIFER MICHELE 
26 HARBOUR LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

DWYER, KATHERINE NELSI 
306 CHAMBLISS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARRIS, JONATHAN ANDREW 
3621 SHERIL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING (100/55)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST

HUBBARD, SHERITA LAQUAHN 
8715 OAKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE 
3916 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES, RICHARD THOMAS 
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTEMPT OF COURT

KACHEL, NATHANIEL A 
42 WENDY WAY DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KILGORE, LANCE ROBERT 
6256 VALLEY VIEW HWY WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MEEKS, MEGIN PAIGE 
1008 HILLCREST RD HIXSON, 373432119 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MILLER, AARON THOMAS 
1922 SOUTH WATKINS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OHAVER, ELIJAH TAYLOR 
7900 GANN RD HIXSON, 373432195 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OTONEAL VICENTE, HENRY 
1825 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071056 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PEREZ-ROBLERO, MARVIN ROBELI 
1815 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RASH SANDERS, ALISON CHRISTY 
HOMELESS SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RAY, KYLIE DENISE 
3301 BISHOP ST KNOXVILLE, 37921 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RODEN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN 
215 WHITT ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT 
5751 UPTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE 
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

WHITED, SHANNON L 
117 LUTRELL DRIVE APT.

B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, BILLY EUGENE 
4908 MARYLAND DR EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WYNN, ZIPPORLIAH SHEMESE 
1267 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

YOTHER, JAYME R 
6882 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)

