Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BECK, JENNIFER DAWN
1108 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DEPRIEST, ANDREW SCOTT
2336 JANE VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
DIGGES, JENNIFER MICHELE
26 HARBOUR LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
DWYER, KATHERINE NELSI
306 CHAMBLISS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARRIS, JONATHAN ANDREW
3621 SHERIL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING (100/55)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
HUBBARD, SHERITA LAQUAHN
8715 OAKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE
3916 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, RICHARD THOMAS
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTEMPT OF COURT
KACHEL, NATHANIEL A
42 WENDY WAY DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KILGORE, LANCE ROBERT
6256 VALLEY VIEW HWY WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MEEKS, MEGIN PAIGE
1008 HILLCREST RD HIXSON, 373432119
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILLER, AARON THOMAS
1922 SOUTH WATKINS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OHAVER, ELIJAH TAYLOR
7900 GANN RD HIXSON, 373432195
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OTONEAL VICENTE, HENRY
1825 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071056
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ-ROBLERO, MARVIN ROBELI
1815 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RASH SANDERS, ALISON CHRISTY
HOMELESS SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAY, KYLIE DENISE
3301 BISHOP ST KNOXVILLE, 37921
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RODEN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN
215 WHITT ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
5751 UPTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
WHITED, SHANNON L
117 LUTRELL DRIVE APT.
B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, BILLY EUGENE
4908 MARYLAND DR EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WYNN, ZIPPORLIAH SHEMESE
1267 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOTHER, JAYME R
6882 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)
