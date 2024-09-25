Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BECK, JENNIFER DAWN

1108 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DEPRIEST, ANDREW SCOTT

2336 JANE VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE REPORTS



DIGGES, JENNIFER MICHELE

26 HARBOUR LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



DWYER, KATHERINE NELSI

306 CHAMBLISS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HARRIS, JONATHAN ANDREW

3621 SHERIL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING (100/55)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST



HUBBARD, SHERITA LAQUAHN

8715 OAKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE

3916 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JONES, RICHARD THOMAS

8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTEMPT OF COURT



KACHEL, NATHANIEL A

42 WENDY WAY DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KILGORE, LANCE ROBERT

6256 VALLEY VIEW HWY WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MEEKS, MEGIN PAIGE

1008 HILLCREST RD HIXSON, 373432119

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MILLER, AARON THOMAS

1922 SOUTH WATKINS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



OHAVER, ELIJAH TAYLOR

7900 GANN RD HIXSON, 373432195

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OTONEAL VICENTE, HENRY

1825 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071056

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PEREZ-ROBLERO, MARVIN ROBELI

1815 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



RASH SANDERS, ALISON CHRISTY

HOMELESS SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RAY, KYLIE DENISE

3301 BISHOP ST KNOXVILLE, 37921

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF SERVICES

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RODEN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN

215 WHITT ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT

5751 UPTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE

2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT



WHITED, SHANNON L

117 LUTRELL DRIVE APT.

B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYWILSON, BILLY EUGENE4908 MARYLAND DR EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWYNN, ZIPPORLIAH SHEMESE1267 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTYOTHER, JAYME R6882 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)

Here are the mug shots:

