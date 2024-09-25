Tri-State Area Braces For Heavy Rainfall Expected From Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene is set to hit the west coast of Florida on Thursday evening and the Chattanooga and tri-state area is set to receive heavy rain, as well as possible flooding and tornadoes as the storm progresses north.

Weather officials said Chattanooga is expecting heavy rains with 1-2 inches expected.

The area has been in a drought.

The governors of Georgia and North Carolina have declared a state of emergency because of the storm and Georgia Department of Natural Resources personnel are gearing up in preparation.

Due to expected severe weather, Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be closing on Thursday and will remain closed on Friday.

In Atlanta, the State Operations Center was activated to ensure coordination of the response by state, local and federal agencies.

In south Georgia, DNR’s incident command post has started staging teams outfitted with heavy equipment, boats, chainsaws, and ATVs. These teams will respond as needed to clear roads, conduct water rescues, provide security and deliver critical supplies.



DNR will work closely with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and other state and local partners to ensure public safety. Given the potential for the size of the storm – Helene is forecast to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle Thursday as a major hurricane – a statewide response is expected.

DNR’s State Parks & Historic Sites Division is preparing to take in displaced people and pets, including horses. State Parks outside of the path of the storm are open and available to displaced citizens. State Parks is housing 15 evacuees. For current information on park availability, including equestrian facilities, visit gastateparks.org/Alerts or call 1-800-864-7275.

Beginning Wednesday, several DNR properties closed in anticipation of the storm. To see a current and full list of closures, visit the following websites: Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites: gastateparks.org/Alerts or 1-800-864-7275. Wildlife Resources Division: https://georgiawildlife.com/closures.

