IRONMAN Chattanooga Swim Cancelled

The impact of Hurricane Helene in the United States is now extending to triathlon with IRONMAN Chattanooga now affected by weather conditions.

Several states have been ravaged by the storm, which has resulted in a state of emergency being declared in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina.

With Helene moving inland, Tennessee is also set to bear the brunt of conditions with Sunday’s full-distance race in Chattanooga now impacted.

Officials have already decided to cancel the swim, meaning the Pros (including Britain’s Joe Skipper) and Age Groupers will instead start their day with a time trial bike leg.

A statement on the IRONMAN Chattanooga Facebook page read: “As we monitor the effects surrounding Hurricane Helene, weather conditions in the area are expected to change dramatically over the next 24 hours.

“Based on the forecast for significant rainfall and increased flow rate in the Tennessee River, IRONMAN and local city officials have determined that in the interest of athlete and water safety assets, it is necessary to cancel the swim portion of Sunday’s IRONMAN Chattanooga triathlon. As a result, the race will commence with a bike time trial start.

“IRONMAN has strict swim safety benchmarks in place that we anticipate will be surpassed, including the rate of water flow and water quality. The area is expected to receive three to five inches of rain which will increase the water levels significantly, generating additional flow with a rate three times higher than the limit deemed safe for swimming in the Tennessee River. Additionally, IRONMAN would not be able to deploy several of the water safety assets that are necessary to ensure a safe swim.

“As athletes’ safety is our top priority, we appreciate your understanding based on these extenuating conditions.”

IRONMAN Chattanooga Schedule

The updated schedule for Sunday in Chattanooga (all times local) is as follows:



6:30 a.m. – Transition Area Open

8 a.m. – Men’s Pro Bike Time Trial Start

8:22 a.m. – Women Pro Bike Time Trial Start

8:42 a.m. – Age Group Bike Time Trial Start