Oak Ridge Selected For Multi-Billion-Dollar Centrifuge Uranium Enrichment Plant

Orano USA officials announced Wednesday that the company has selected Oak Ridge as the preferred site to construct a new, multi-billion-dollar, state-of-the-art centrifuge uranium enrichment facility.

The uranium enrichment center will be a multi-structure commercial production site covering approximately 750,000 square feet, making it one of the largest in North America.

Facility operations will create more than 300 new direct jobs in Roane County.



With U.S. headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, and global headquarters in Paris, France, Orano is a leading technology and services provider for the commercial and federal nuclear industries. The company specializes in uranium mining/conversion/enrichment, used nuclear fuel management and recycling, decommissioning shutdown nuclear energy facilities, federal site clean-up and closure and developing nuclear medicines to fight cancer.



Orano will be the second company to locate in Tennessee utilizing the Nuclear Energy Fund, which assists nuclear energy-related businesses choosing to relocate or grow in the Volunteer State and supports the state’s universities and research institutions in further developing their nuclear education programs.



The $50 million fund was in Governor Bill Lee’s recommended 2023-2024 budget and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly. An additional $10 million was allocated and approved in the state’s budget during the 2024 legislative session.

The project was vetted and recommended by the Education and Workforce subgroup, part of the 22-member Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council.

Governor Lee said, “Our administration created the Nuclear Energy Fund in partnership with the Tennessee General Assembly to support and expand the state’s nuclear ecosystem, and in the last six months, we’ve announced four projects that will further strengthen Tennessee’s position as a leader in safe, clean and reliable energy for the future. Tennessee is the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, and we are proud to partner with Orano to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth and greater opportunity for Tennesseans.”

TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said, “Today we are announcing a significant milestone for the future of reliable and clean energy in our state thanks to Orano’s selection of Oak Ridge as the preferred site to locate one of North America’s largest uranium enrichment centers. With assets like Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the city’s rich history in the nuclear industry, Oak Ridge is primed to support Orano’s efforts, and we look forward to the future opportunities this partnership will create for both Orano and Tennessee. A special thank you to Congressman Chuck Fleischmann for his leadership and support of this project throughout this recruitment process.”