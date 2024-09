The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking the Chattanooga community for assistance with a cold case homicide that occurred near Wizard Wells, Texas in 1984.The victim was recently identified as Roberta Mumma. Ms. Mumma was last known to work at the Red Lobster in Chattanooga.If you have any information about Ms. Mumma, contact the Jack County Sheriff's Office at 940-567-2161 or email chauger@jackcounty.texas.gov.