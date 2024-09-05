Parkridge Hospital Physician Was Victim In I-75 Wrong-Way Crash

A Parkridge Hospital physician was among the victims of a wrong-way crash on I-75 early Tuesday morning.

Dr. Richard Howard Sadowitz had just left the hospital after finishing his rounds when he was hit by a car traveling south in the northbound lanes. The driver of the other car was also killed, and her child taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That driver was Kalyn Kathleen Theobald, 37. Her services are being handled by Advantage Funeral Home.

Dr. Sadowitz was 65. He was the son of Sandy Sadowitz, father of Rebecca, Samuel and Phillip Sadowitz and brother of Marla Truitt.

He was a highly-regarded gastroenterologist in Chattanooga for 30 years. He was on the board of directors of Orange Grove Centers.

There will be a graveside service at Mizpah Cemetery on Friday at 11 a.m. at the corner of Collins and Third Street. A visitation with the family will be at Mizpah Congregation, 923 McCallie Ave., immediately following graveside service.



The family will have additional visitation and a Shiva Service on Saturday at 6 p.m. with a meal to follow at Mizpah Congregation.