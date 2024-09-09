Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Monday, September 9, 2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.

There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.

Latest Headlines
Vols' Iamaleava. Mays Earn SEC Honors In Win Over NC State
  • Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Baylor Remains Atop TSWA DII-AAA Prep Football Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Former Vol Christian Moore Likely To Miss Last Series
  • Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Randy Smith: Nico Is Great...Vols' Defense Is Better
Randy Smith: Nico Is Great...Vols' Defense Is Better
  • Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Fire At M & E Farms Causes Over $1 Million In Damages Early Monday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 9/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/9/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/9/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAILEY, ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/9/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/8/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN, ... more

Breaking News
Weston Wamp Defends $260 Million Bond Issue
  • 9/7/2024
Woman Arrested For Burglary At Westview Elementary School
Woman Arrested For Burglary At Westview Elementary School
  • 9/7/2024
Jon Jon Wesolowski Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga City Council District 9
  • 9/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/7/2024
Soddy Daisy To Add Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor
  • 9/6/2024
Opinion
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (5)
  • 9/7/2024
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
  • 9/9/2024
School Resource Officers Are Critical
  • 9/9/2024
Send Overhead School Employees Back To The Classroom - And Response
  • 9/7/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Two Faces Of Pride
  • 9/6/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: The Keep To Become The New Standard In Golf Course Excellence
Paul Payne: The Keep To Become The New Standard In Golf Course Excellence
  • 9/8/2024
Vols' Iamaleava. Mays Earn SEC Honors In Win Over NC State
  • 9/9/2024
Randy Smith: Nico Is Great...Vols' Defense Is Better
Randy Smith: Nico Is Great...Vols' Defense Is Better
  • 9/9/2024
Former Vol Christian Moore Likely To Miss Last Series
  • 9/9/2024
Lookouts Drop Series Finale To Biscuits
  • 9/9/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: A Helpful Hand Up
Life With Ferris: A Helpful Hand Up
  • 9/9/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Schools, 1974 Events, TV Personalities, And Turning 65
  • 9/9/2024
Did You Know? Umbrage
Did You Know? Umbrage
  • 9/7/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/9/2024
PHOTOS: Mountaineer Folk Festival
PHOTOS: Mountaineer Folk Festival
  • 9/8/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/6/2024
Fred Gault: Back Into The TV Business At Channel 3
Fred Gault: Back Into The TV Business At Channel 3
  • 9/5/2024
R.R. Williams Plays At Cherry Street Tavern Sept. 18
  • 9/6/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Workshop
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Workshop
  • 9/5/2024
3 Sisters Festival Will Hit The Riverfront Oct. 4-5
3 Sisters Festival Will Hit The Riverfront Oct. 4-5
  • 9/5/2024
Opinion
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (5)
  • 9/7/2024
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
  • 9/9/2024
School Resource Officers Are Critical
  • 9/9/2024
Dining
Crispy Cones Grand Opening Set For Sept. 13
  • 9/5/2024
Red Bank Fall Series “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 6
Red Bank Fall Series “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 6
  • 9/4/2024
Remembering Our Early Chinese Restaurants
  • 9/3/2024
Business
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces 2024-25 Board Of Directors
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces 2024-25 Board Of Directors
  • 9/9/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 9/9/2024
Builtwell Bancorp, Inc., And Bradley County Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement
  • 9/5/2024
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Raise The Roof Luncheon Sept. 25
  • 9/5/2024
Kadi Brown: Prioritizing Safety - Realtor Protocols You Need To Know
  • 9/5/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/4/2024
Student Scene
Fall Convocation To Begin Sunday At Lee
Fall Convocation To Begin Sunday At Lee
  • 9/5/2024
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Recognizes Eagle Scouts During Court Of Honor
  • 9/5/2024
Baylor Partners With Exchange Schools In 6 Countries
Baylor Partners With Exchange Schools In 6 Countries
  • 9/5/2024
Living Well
Children’s Hospital Hosts FunFair Festival
Children’s Hospital Hosts FunFair Festival
  • 9/6/2024
Application Pick-Up for LIHEAP Will Begin Oct. 1
  • 9/6/2024
Erlanger To Host Look Good Feel Better Workshops For Women Undergoing Cancer Treatments
  • 9/5/2024
Memories
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
  • 9/6/2024
Chattanooga Favorite, Floyd Cramer
Chattanooga Favorite, Floyd Cramer
  • 9/6/2024
John Shearer: Tracing Life Of City High Graduate After Perusing Her Very Old Scrapbook
John Shearer: Tracing Life Of City High Graduate After Perusing Her Very Old Scrapbook
  • 9/2/2024
Outdoors
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Richard Simms
  • 9/9/2024
Georgia Archery Deer Hunting Season Opens Sept. 14
  • 9/5/2024
Hunters Urged To Review Tree Stand Safety Before Hunting
  • 9/6/2024
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Invites Residents To Shape The Future Of Local Tourism
  • 9/5/2024
National Park Tourism In Tennessee Contributes $2.2 Billion To State Economy
  • 9/4/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Can We Really Trust The Veracity Of The Bible?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Really Trust The Veracity Of The Bible?
  • 9/9/2024
Forward Starting New 7-Week Grief Support Group
  • 9/6/2024
Dr. Emir Caner Speaks At First Baptist Church In Fort Oglethorpe Sunday
Dr. Emir Caner Speaks At First Baptist Church In Fort Oglethorpe Sunday
  • 9/6/2024
Obituaries
Debra Ann May
Debra Ann May
  • 9/9/2024
Doyle L. Smith
Doyle L. Smith
  • 9/8/2024
Kelly Anne Christopher Sowders
Kelly Anne Christopher Sowders
  • 9/8/2024