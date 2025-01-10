Latest Headlines

Precautionary Evacuations Ordered Following Whitfield County Propane Tank Accident

  • Friday, January 10, 2025

Approximately 30 residents in the Pine Oaks Drive neighborhood in Tunnel Hill were being evacuated Saturday afternoon as a precaution following a truck accident involving propane tanks.

The Whitfield County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol were coordinating the evacuation efforts.

The crash resulted in propane leaks from the tanks, and residents will be permitted to return once the area is deemed safe.

The Whitfield County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol are actively working at the scene and assisting with evacuations.

Please avoid the area to ensure the safety of all involved.

Latest Headlines
Honor Bound: UTC’s Huff Intent On Fulfilling His Childhood Promise
Honor Bound: UTC’s Huff Intent On Fulfilling His Childhood Promise
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2025
Winter Weather Changes Lee Basketball Schedule
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2025
Precautionary Evacuations Ordered Following Whitfield County Propane Tank Accident
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2025
Mocs Indoor Track And Field Meet Postponed
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2025
UTC Women Open Southern Conference Play With Gritty 67-56 Win Over Western Carolina
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2025
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Hurting In The Paint
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Hurting In The Paint
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2025
Breaking News
Precautionary Evacuations Ordered Following Whitfield County Propane Tank Accident
  • 1/10/2025

Approximately 30 residents in the Pine Oaks Drive neighborhood in Tunnel Hill were being evacuated Saturday afternoon as a precaution following a truck accident involving propane tanks. The ... more

PHOTOS: Snow In Chattanooga Area
  • 1/10/2025

more

Rhea County Schools Director Jesse Messimer Retiring; Students Ask Leeway On Prom Dress Code
Rhea County Schools Director Jesse Messimer Retiring; Students Ask Leeway On Prom Dress Code
  • 1/10/2025

Rhea County Schools Director Jesse Messimer announced Thursday night that he plans on retiring at the end of this school year in June. Board Chairman Johnny Mincy said that the Tennessee State ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2025
Panel Has Issues With Design Of 8-Story Drury Plaza Hotel Planned At Sportsbarn Site
Panel Has Issues With Design Of 8-Story Drury Plaza Hotel Planned At Sportsbarn Site
  • 1/9/2025
County Schools Closed Friday; UTC Off Friday And Saturday; Other Closings
  • 1/9/2025
Kronos Capital Will Not Build Tall Building At 212 Market, But Use 200 Market Street Space
  • 1/9/2025
Kerosene Heater Mishap Causes Fire In Alton Park Home
Kerosene Heater Mishap Causes Fire In Alton Park Home
  • 1/9/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
Rep. Martin Legislative Update Jan. 10
  • 1/10/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/10/2025
Matt Justice Is Doing A Great Job As Signal Mountain Town Manager
  • 1/10/2025
Sports
Honor Bound: UTC’s Huff Intent On Fulfilling His Childhood Promise
Honor Bound: UTC’s Huff Intent On Fulfilling His Childhood Promise
  • 1/10/2025
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Hurting In The Paint
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Hurting In The Paint
  • 1/10/2025
#6/4 LSU Withstands Lady Vol Upset Bid, 89-87
#6/4 LSU Withstands Lady Vol Upset Bid, 89-87
  • 1/10/2025
UTC Women Open Southern Conference Play With Gritty 67-56 Win Over Western Carolina
  • 1/10/2025
UNCG Buzzer-Beater Delivers Chattanooga Another Narrow Loss
UNCG Buzzer-Beater Delivers Chattanooga Another Narrow Loss
  • 1/9/2025
Happenings
Longtime Strawberry Festival Parade Leader Paul "Hambone" Todd Honored With Headstone
Longtime Strawberry Festival Parade Leader Paul "Hambone" Todd Honored With Headstone
  • 1/8/2025
ML King Day Of Service Events
  • 1/9/2025
Jerry Summers: Montague Park’s Future
Jerry Summers: Montague Park’s Future
  • 1/10/2025
KB Ballentine Releases New Poetry Book
KB Ballentine Releases New Poetry Book
  • 1/10/2025
Local Scout Completes Grand Slam Of High Adventure With Dog Sled Trek
Local Scout Completes Grand Slam Of High Adventure With Dog Sled Trek
  • 1/10/2025
Entertainment
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
  • 1/9/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/9/2025
Open Mic Night At Songbirds Is Jan. 16
  • 1/9/2025
Mania: The ABBA Tribute Tour Comes To Chattanooga Feb. 17
  • 1/10/2025
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2025
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2025
  • 1/8/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
Rep. Martin Legislative Update Jan. 10
  • 1/10/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
TDCI Joins $17 Million Multi-State Enforcement Settlement With Edward Jones
  • 1/10/2025
Seven States Power Corporation Receives $439M Investment From USDA
  • 1/10/2025
LBMC Announces Leadership Expansion With New Shareholders And Internal Promotions
LBMC Announces Leadership Expansion With New Shareholders And Internal Promotions
  • 1/10/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Student Scene
UTC Closing Friday And Saturday
  • 1/9/2025
CSCC Announces Mark E. Smith Performance Center Grand Opening
  • 1/9/2025
UTC Mathematician’s Research Goes Global
UTC Mathematician’s Research Goes Global
  • 1/9/2025
Living Well
Blood Assurance Announces Closures & Emergency Sunday Hours
  • 1/10/2025
Erlanger Cancels Elective Surgeries And Closes Erlanger Medical Group Locations Due To Inclement Weather
  • 1/9/2025
Many Bradley Medical Officials To Close During Storm
  • 1/9/2025
Memories
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/10/2025
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Outdoors
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
  • 1/10/2025
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
  • 1/9/2025
Ruby Falls Offers Valentine's Date Night
Ruby Falls Offers Valentine's Date Night
  • 1/7/2025
Church
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
  • 1/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
  • 1/9/2025
Christian Actor, Author And Director Shari Rigby To Keynote SCWN Breakfast March 27
Christian Actor, Author And Director Shari Rigby To Keynote SCWN Breakfast March 27
  • 1/9/2025
Obituaries
Oliver C. Baker
Oliver C. Baker
  • 1/10/2025
Won Bae Park
Won Bae Park
  • 1/10/2025
Edna Hammett New (Services Rescheduled)
Edna Hammett New (Services Rescheduled)
  • 1/10/2025