Precautionary Evacuations Ordered Following Whitfield County Propane Tank Accident

Approximately 30 residents in the Pine Oaks Drive neighborhood in Tunnel Hill were being evacuated Saturday afternoon as a precaution following a truck accident involving propane tanks.

The Whitfield County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol were coordinating the evacuation efforts.

The crash resulted in propane leaks from the tanks, and residents will be permitted to return once the area is deemed safe.

Please avoid the area to ensure the safety of all involved.