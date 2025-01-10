Latest Headlines

County Jail Inmate Dies From Medical-Related Incident

  • Friday, January 10, 2025

A county jail inmate died Saturday from a medical-related incident.

In the early morning hours, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel were notified of an unconscious inmate.

HCSO Corrections deputies and contract medical personnel immediately responded and began to administer medical aid while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

The inmate was transported to a local medical hospital by Hamilton County EMS where, he was later pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation revealed the inmate had a lengthy medical history and recently refused medical treatment.

The District Attorney has been notified and directed the Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation. 

The inmate has been identified as Floyd Zacharie. Mr. Zacharie was being housed at the Jail on charges of theft, criminal trespassing, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

