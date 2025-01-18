Dalton Police, State Patrol Arrest Man For Firing Shot During Altercation With Woman

A Dalton man is under arrest after domestic violence led to gunfire at a Dalton apartment Saturday night. The Dalton Police Department arrested 29-year-old Mark Lee Sims on Saturday night with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol’s SWAT team after a standoff that lasted nearly two hours.

Police were called to an apartment at 2250 Park Canyon Dr. shortly after 7:20 p.m. with a report of gunfire. Initial information indicated that Sims was in a physical domestic violence incident with a woman at the apartment and that Sims had threatened the woman with a gun and had fired at least one shot before she was able to escape.

The woman called 911 from a neighboring apartment. When officers from the Dalton Police Department responded to the scene, Sims was alone inside of the apartment and refused to come outside. Because Sims was armed and barricaded, the DPD called for assistance from the Georgia State Patrol’s SWAT team. The GSP arrived at approximately 8:20 pm. After communicating with the suspect, the SWAT team entered the apartment shortly after 9 p.m. and arrested Sims without incident.

Sims is charged with aggravated assault and more charges are possible. This incident is still under investigation.