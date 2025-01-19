MLK Parade, Program To Continue Despite Frigid Temps On Monday

The Unity Group said the 55th Annual MLK Day Parade will continue on Monday despite frigid temps.

Officials said, "It is our anticipation the parade will move forth at this time as previously scheduled. We urge participants to dress accordingly because temperatures are expected to be below the freezing mark.

"Lineup will begin at 12:30 p.m. along Georgia Avenue. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and proceed down E. MLK Boulevard to Peeples Street next to Olivet Baptist Church.

"The 55th Annual MLK Week Main Program will follow the parade at 2 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church. CARTA will be on hand to help shuttle parade participants.

"We greatly appreciate the groups and organizations who have made this year's MLK Day Parade possible, including the Greater Community Foundation of Chattanooga, Tennessee American Water; the United Auto Workers, Black Voters Matter, the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Branch NAACP, along with other individuals, groups and general supporters.

"Let us be reflective of the words of Dr. King on this occasion as he once observed, 'Darkness cannot drive out Darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out Hate, only love can do that.'

"It then is our hope that we all may come out for the Annual MLK Day Parade as one community, indivisible, standing for liberty, justice and love for all, a concept Dr. King referred to as, the Beloved Community."