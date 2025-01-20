Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

Hamilton County Schools Go On 2-Hour Delay For Tuesday Due To Extreme Cold
  • Breaking News
  • 1/20/2025
Dan Fleser: What Went Wrong In Nashville
  • Sports
  • 1/20/2025
Mark Wiedmer: A Fairytale Finish For Irish, Or Does Might Make Right For Buckeyes?
  • Sports
  • 1/20/2025
Jury Takes Less Than Hour To Find Jason Chen Guilty Of 1st-Degree Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 1/20/2025
UTC Wrestling Travels To Cleveland High School To Take On VMI Saturday
  • Sports
  • 1/20/2025
UTC Tennis Mocs Lose 7-0 At UNC Asheville
  • Sports
  • 1/20/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/20/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADKINS, ... more

2 Girls Missing From Soddy Daisy Area Residence Are Found With 2 Men In Nashville
  • 1/19/2025

Two juvenile girls went missing from their Soddy Daisy area residence on Sunday morning, but were located by authorities in Nashville later in the day. Two men who were with them are facing charges. ... more

MLK Parade, Program To Continue Despite Frigid Temps On Monday
  • 1/19/2025

The Unity Group said the 55th Annual MLK Day Parade will continue on Monday despite frigid temps. Officials said, "It is our anticipation the parade will move forth at this time as previously ... more

Breaking News
Global Firm That Plans Chattanooga Headquarters Proceeding With Request For 12-Story Building At 200 Market
  • 1/19/2025
Pedestrian Killed While Trying To Cross Highway 153 Near Northgate; Vehicle Later Runs Into TDOT Truck
  • 1/19/2025
Woman's Body Found Near South Chickamauga Creek At Ringgold
  • 1/19/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/19/2025
Dalton Police, State Patrol Arrest Man For Firing Shot During Altercation With Woman
  • 1/18/2025
Opinion
Just One American’s View As A New Presidency Begins Today
  • 1/20/2025
The Way Of The Whigs
  • 1/20/2025
My Promotion From President’s Son To Janitor
  • 1/20/2025
Senator Blackburn: Across The Board, Trump’s Nominees Are Prepared To Deliver For The American People
  • 1/20/2025
Remain Peaceful
  • 1/20/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: What Went Wrong In Nashville
  • 1/20/2025
Mark Wiedmer: A Fairytale Finish For Irish, Or Does Might Make Right For Buckeyes?
  • 1/20/2025
Vandy Upends #15 Lady Vols On Last-Second Bucket
  • 1/19/2025
Paul Payne: Ron Shumate Should Be Recognized As Patriarch Of UTC Basketball
  • 1/19/2025
Hoops Central: #15/15 Lady Vols vs. RV/NR Vanderbilt
  • 1/19/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Intentional Beauty Found At Sower
  • 1/20/2025
Chattanooga Skillet Curling Championship Kicks Off Jan. 30
  • 1/17/2025
Profiles Of Valor: General Richard E. Cavazos
  • 1/17/2025
Volunteers Needed Jan. 25 To Retire Wreaths At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 1/20/2025
Urban League To Host Its 5th Annual MLK Day Youth Leadership Symposium
  • 1/17/2025
Entertainment
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Present A Night Of Jazz Feb. 3
  • 1/20/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/17/2025
Tyler Canonico-Dilley Has Free Organ Concert Jan. 26
  • 1/17/2025
Concerto Competition Winners To Perform With SAU’s Symphony Orchestra
  • 1/17/2025
Marc Broussard Comes To Walker Theatre Feb. 15
  • 1/16/2025
Opinion
Just One American’s View As A New Presidency Begins Today
  • 1/20/2025
The Way Of The Whigs
  • 1/20/2025
My Promotion From President’s Son To Janitor
  • 1/20/2025
Dining
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Sigler’s Craft Beer & Cigars On Panorama Drive Gets Beer Permit: La Altena Closes Mountain Creek Road Location
  • 1/17/2025
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Business
TVA, State And Industry Leaders Unite To Accelerate SMR Deployment
  • 1/17/2025
Attorney General Skrmetti Announces Settlement With BlackRock, Inc. Regarding ESG Practices
  • 1/17/2025
Adult Game Room Opening On Hixson Pike
  • 1/17/2025
Real Estate
Hillock Farms At Lonas Property In Hixson To Expand To 478 Residential Units
  • 1/19/2025
12-Unit Townhouse Development Planned On Stuart Street In East Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2025
Legacy Commercial Property Acquires The Shoppes Of East Brainerd
  • 1/17/2025
Student Scene
Exceptional Education Staffing Dominates School Board Meeting
  • 1/17/2025
Mark E. Smith Performance Center Has Grand Opening
  • 1/17/2025
UT Secures $20 Million DOE Grant To Develop Critical Nuclear Fusion Materials
  • 1/16/2025
Living Well
Parkridge Medical Center Receives 2024 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian Of Excellence Award
  • 1/16/2025
Chambliss Center’s 13th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Is Feb. 28
  • 1/16/2025
PODCAST: Menopause: Definitions, Symptoms And Treatments With Laura Chastain, NP
  • 1/16/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
THP Troopers Rescue Great Horned Owl
  • 1/14/2025
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
Travel
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
  • 1/10/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Vision For The Near And Distant Future?
  • 1/20/2025
Recording Artist Britt Nicole To Join Southern Adventist University’s Annual IGNITE Live
  • 1/17/2025
Miami University Men's Glee Club To Be In Concert Jan. 24 At 2nd Presbyterian Church
  • 1/17/2025
Obituaries
Robert “Bob” Edward Schulz
  • 1/20/2025
Helen G. Cross
  • 1/20/2025
David Alan Zerr
  • 1/20/2025