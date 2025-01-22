Erlanger Systems Back Up And Working

After network problems interrupted services at Erlanger today, officials say as of 11:19 a.m., things are now up and running again.

Earlier this morning Erlanger Health System experienced an unexpected computer network outage.

Officials said, "Despite this, all Erlanger hospitals remain open, including all emergency rooms. Patient care and quality remain our highest priority.

As of 10:15 a.m.

All Erlanger hospitals are on divert for ambulance traffic, with exceptions for Trauma, High-Risk Obstetrics and Pediatrics.

All elective surgeries scheduled for all hospitals for Wednesday, January 22, have been cancelled.

Erlanger Medical Group practices, to include Children’s Kennedy Outpatient Center, remain open, except for: Erlanger Palliative Care Erlanger Radiation Oncology Erlanger Infusion Centers



Officials said, "Our teams are actively working to resolve the issue and restore normal operations. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available."