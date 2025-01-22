Latest Headlines

Erlanger Systems Back Up And Working

  • Wednesday, January 22, 2025

After network problems interrupted services at Erlanger today, officials say as of 11:19 a.m., things are now up and running again.

Earlier this morning Erlanger Health System experienced an unexpected computer network outage.

Officials said, "Despite this, all Erlanger hospitals remain open, including all emergency rooms. Patient care and quality remain our highest priority.

As of 10:15 a.m.

  • All Erlanger hospitals are on divert for ambulance traffic, with exceptions for Trauma, High-Risk Obstetrics and Pediatrics.
  • All elective surgeries scheduled for all hospitals for Wednesday, January 22, have been cancelled.
  • Erlanger Medical Group practices, to include Children’s Kennedy Outpatient Center, remain open, except for:
    • Erlanger Palliative Care
    • Erlanger Radiation Oncology
    • Erlanger Infusion Centers

Officials said, "Our teams are actively working to resolve the issue and restore normal operations. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available."

Latest Headlines
TVA Sets New All Time Power Demand Record, Thanks Tennessee Valley Region
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In School Shooting In Nashville Wednesday Morning
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In School Shooting In Nashville Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
Erlanger Systems Back Up And Working
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
PHOTOS: Vols Topple Mississippi State In Knoxville
  • Sports
  • 1/22/2025
Rhea County Commission Debates 3-Year Reappraisals, Raising Sheriff, County Executive Pay
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
Collins-Led Chattanooga Prep Downs Bradley Central, 63-53
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/22/2025
Breaking News
Erlanger Systems Back Up And Working
  • 1/22/2025

After network problems interrupted services at Erlanger today, officials say as of 11:19 a.m., things are now up and running again. Earlier this morning Erlanger Health System experienced ... more

Rhea County Commission Debates 3-Year Reappraisals, Raising Sheriff, County Executive Pay
  • 1/22/2025

The Rhea County Commission debated several topics to a standing room only meeting Tuesday night at the Courthouse Annex. The Commission voted to table considering the three-year reappraisal ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/22/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN, ... more

Breaking News
Catoosa County Goes To Court To Recover Cost Of Cleaning Up Toxic Waste
  • 1/21/2025
Kelly Administration Proposes $29.9 Million Budget Amendment To Invest In Key Priorities, Shore Up Police And Fire Pension Fund
  • 1/21/2025
Man Arrested In Connection With Burglary Of CBD Store In Bradley County
  • 1/21/2025
Arrest Made In Connection With Body Of Ringgold Woman Found Down An Embankment
  • 1/21/2025
Jury Sentences Jason Chen To Life In Prison Without The Possibility Of Parole
Jury Sentences Jason Chen To Life In Prison Without The Possibility Of Parole
  • 1/21/2025
Opinion
Just One American’s View As A New Presidency Begins Today - And Response (2)
  • 1/20/2025
School Vouchers Don't Make Sense
  • 1/20/2025
Citizens United Cancer Case
  • 1/22/2025
Defining School Choice For Tennessee
  • 1/21/2025
My Promotion From President’s Son To Janitor
  • 1/20/2025
Sports
#6/7 Vols Dominate #14 Mississippi State, 68-56
#6/7 Vols Dominate #14 Mississippi State, 68-56
  • 1/22/2025
Dan Fleser: What Went Wrong In Nashville
Dan Fleser: What Went Wrong In Nashville
  • 1/20/2025
Randy Smith: You Have To Like Marcus Freeman
Randy Smith: You Have To Like Marcus Freeman
  • 1/21/2025
Hoops Central: #6/7 Tennessee vs. #14 Mississippi State
Hoops Central: #6/7 Tennessee vs. #14 Mississippi State
  • 1/21/2025
Mark Wiedmer: A Fairytale Finish For Irish, Or Does Might Make Right For Buckeyes?
  • 1/20/2025
Happenings
Michael Anderson Takes Top Best Of Tennessee Craft Award
Michael Anderson Takes Top Best Of Tennessee Craft Award
  • 1/21/2025
Diana Walters: What To Leave Behind
Diana Walters: What To Leave Behind
  • 1/22/2025
Radical Kindness III Art Exhibit At Jewish Cultural Center Through Feb. 27
  • 1/21/2025
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Polar Plunge Fundraising Event Is Jan. 25
  • 1/21/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/21/2025
Entertainment
Performing Arts League Has Sunday Showcase
Performing Arts League Has Sunday Showcase
  • 1/22/2025
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Present A Night Of Jazz Feb. 3
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Present A Night Of Jazz Feb. 3
  • 1/20/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Second Super Bowl
Best Of Grizzard: Second Super Bowl
  • 1/22/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/17/2025
Tyler Canonico-Dilley Has Free Organ Concert Jan. 26
Tyler Canonico-Dilley Has Free Organ Concert Jan. 26
  • 1/17/2025
Opinion
Just One American’s View As A New Presidency Begins Today - And Response (2)
  • 1/20/2025
School Vouchers Don't Make Sense
  • 1/20/2025
Citizens United Cancerous Case
Citizens United Cancerous Case
  • 1/22/2025
Dining
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Sigler’s Craft Beer & Cigars On Panorama Drive Gets Beer Permit: La Altena Closes Mountain Creek Road Location
  • 1/17/2025
Business
Tennessee Attorney General Office Announces Settlement With Family Dollar Stores
  • 1/21/2025
Astec To Showcase Equipment At Immersive PAVE/X Trade Show
  • 1/20/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/21/2025
Real Estate
City Council Votes To Approve Voluntary Attainable Housing Incentives
  • 1/21/2025
Hillock Farms At Lonas Property In Hixson To Expand To 478 Residential Units
  • 1/19/2025
12-Unit Townhouse Development Planned On Stuart Street In East Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2025
Student Scene
UTC Doctoral Candidate Develops Self-Encrypting AI
UTC Doctoral Candidate Develops Self-Encrypting AI
  • 1/22/2025
UTC Announces Launch Of The Violence Reduction Initiative
UTC Announces Launch Of The Violence Reduction Initiative
  • 1/21/2025
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
  • 1/21/2025
Living Well
Bishop Mark Beckman Visits CHI Memorial
Bishop Mark Beckman Visits CHI Memorial
  • 1/22/2025
Craig Lambert Named CEO Of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Of Chattanooga
Craig Lambert Named CEO Of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Of Chattanooga
  • 1/21/2025
Dr. John Lelli Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 1/21/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Lifted
  • 1/21/2025
THP Troopers Rescue Great Horned Owl
  • 1/14/2025
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Vision For The Near And Distant Future?
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Vision For The Near And Distant Future?
  • 1/20/2025
Recording Artist Britt Nicole To Join Southern Adventist University’s Annual IGNITE Live
Recording Artist Britt Nicole To Join Southern Adventist University’s Annual IGNITE Live
  • 1/17/2025
Miami University Men's Glee Club To Be In Concert Jan. 24 At 2nd Presbyterian Church
  • 1/17/2025
Obituaries
Wilbur E. "Stoney" Stone, Jr.,
Wilbur E. "Stoney" Stone, Jr.,
  • 1/22/2025
Joe Weeks Jumper
Joe Weeks Jumper
  • 1/22/2025
Phyllis Sledge Russell
Phyllis Sledge Russell
  • 1/22/2025