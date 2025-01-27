City Of Chattanooga Launches Walnut Street Bridge App Ahead Of Major Renovation Project

The City of Chattanooga has launched the Walnut Street Bridge app, now available on Apple’s App Store and soon on Google mobile platforms. As part of this initiative, residents and visitors can also sign up for free text alerts to stay informed throughout the bridge’s first major renovation in 30 years.

The Walnut Street Bridge App and complimentary text alert service provide real-time updates and essential information to help the community navigate the upcoming changes.

Detour routes and construction updates

Details about temporary art installations along alternative routes

Exclusive deals and offers from North Shore merchants made possible through the City’s collaboration with the North Shore Merchants Collective

General information about Chattanooga and its attractions for citizens and guests

Through the app, users can access:

The free text alert service will send timely updates, ensuring the public stays informed as the project progresses.

The Walnut Street Bridge Renovation project will officially begin on March 17, 2025, with pre-construction preparations, including fencing and platform installation on the underside of the bridge, starting on Feb. 17, 2025. The bridge will remain open during the initial setup phase with full closure starting March 17th.

The $35.3 million renovation, spanning 18 months, will involve comprehensive upgrades to preserve and enhance the historic Walnut Street Bridge. Key improvements include stripping and repainting the structure to prevent rust and extend its lifespan, replacing the aging timber decking, upgrading wiring to support the installation of modern lighting and advanced security features and overall structural repairs.

To accommodate pedestrians and cyclists during construction, the city has designated the Veterans Memorial Bridge as the official alternative route. This route will feature lane closures and protective barriers for safety, alongside vibrant artwork by artist Ebony Bolt, celebrating Chattanooga’s diverse heritage and history. Additionally, a new mural will be commissioned on the south side of Veterans Memorial Bridge near Riverside Drive.

The project is primarily funded through federal resources, totaling $18.8 million, with an additional $16 million from the city’s Hotel-Motel Tax and contributions from Economic Development funds. The City has worked closely with local stakeholders and event organizers to minimize disruptions to major events during construction.

For more information, download the Walnut Street Bridge App in the Apple App Store and soon be available on all Android phones. To sign up for free text alerts, text “WSB” to 423-249-9181.