Soddy Daisy Middle School Student Arrested For Threats Against School

A student at Soddy Daisy Middle School has been arrested after sending threatening text messages to a faculty member throughout January.The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Unit was made aware on Monday at approximately 5 p.m. of a threat directed toward Soddy Daisy Middle School.The investigation revealed a faculty member at Soddy Daisy Middle School had been receiving threatening text messages from a local number since earlier this month. Initially, the messages were not violent and were therefore not reported to law enforcement.However, on Monday, the texts escalated to violent threats targeting the school, prompting the faculty member to notify authorities.During the course of their investigation, HCSO School Resource Deputies, working alongside Investigative Services Detectives, identified the eighth-grade suspect responsible for the threats, who later admitted to sending the messages.The student is being charged in Juvenile Court for the following offenses: threat of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity, and aggravated stalking.