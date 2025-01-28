Weston Wamp Says County Mayors Should Only Get 2 Terms

In a statement made today, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said he will propose a two-term limit for the office of county mayor.

Mayor Wamp said, “Tomorrow, I will be asking the Hamilton County Commission to formally support a proposal that would implement term limits on the Office of County Mayor through a Private Act of the Tennessee General Assembly.



"This proposal is not a novel one in Tennessee.

Term limits of two four-year terms are already in place for the Mayor of the City of Chattanooga and the Mayors of Knox County, Knoxville, Shelby County, Memphis and Nashville."While I intend to serve to the best of my ability for two terms, I believe term limits on the County Mayor will ensure accountability, new ideas and transparency in county government for generations to come.”