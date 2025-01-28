Latest Headlines

Developer Thornton Must Pay $211,345 In Attorney Fees After Case Against 2 Marion County Critics Was Dismissed

  • Tuesday, January 28, 2025

A judge has ordered a real estate development company owned by Chattanooga developer John "Thunder" Thornton to pay $211,345 in attorney's fees after its lawsuit against two Marion County residents was dismissed.

Attorneys for the residents said the order that went down on Friday "ends a nearly year-long legal battle in which Thornton unsuccessfully sued local residents Joey Blevins and Ronnie Kennedy (who has since died) for highlighting that Thunder's controversial proposed development – River Gorge Ranch – is situated on a mountain riddled with abandoned underground coal mines."

In September 2024, 12th Circuit Court Judge Justin C. Angel dismissed the lawsuit based on the Tennessee Public Participation Act, which is meant to protect First Amendment rights and allow people to speak freely.

"The Defendants' statements are protected speech relating to a matter of public concern," Judge Angel's order stated.  Further, "The Defendants' statements were not false"—"there is evidence that there are abandoned mines, both above ground and strip mines on the property."

Attorney Daniel A Horwitz said, "The court's order serves as complete vindication for Mr. Blevins, who performed a public service and looks forward to collecting the money that Thunder owes him. Hopefully, this humiliating defeat will teach Mr. Thornton and all other developers who dare to abuse Tennessee's court system an important lesson: litigation is not a substitute for addressing valid criticism."

Attorneys Horwitz and Melissa Dix, of Horwitz Law were awarded $91,138.

Mr. Kennedy was represented by attorneys William "Jay" Harbison II and Daniella K. Bhadare-Valente, of Neal and Harwell, who were awarded $120,206.84.

Dane Bradshaw, president of Thunder Enterprises, said, "TPPA has a relatively unusual provision requiring payment of attorney fees upon dismissal of an action, and the court was obligated to assess those fees."

Mr. Bradshaw also said, "We are pleased with the judge’s ruling that Aetna Mountain is a safe and developable property, as reaffirmed by Judge Angel in his findings.

"Judge Angel stated, 'The Court is confident that the Plaintiff, mainly Thunder Thornton, will be able to build a safe and beautiful community on Aetna Mountain.' Furthermore, Judge Angel noted that Mr. Thunder Thornton acted in good faith, stating, ‘Motion for Sanctions against the Plaintiff is denied. Mr. Thunder Thornton is a well respected and renowned real estate developer and businessman in our state. He has a legitimate and financial interest in protecting the value and reputation of his properties and investments. He initiated this litigation in an attempt to effectuate his aforementioned interests. The Court finds no proof this litigation was sought for any improper of malicious purpose.’"

 

Latest Headlines
UTC Men Travel To Western Carolina For SoCon Match up
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case
Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2025
Developer Thornton Must Pay $211,345 In Attorney Fees After Case Against 2 Marion County Critics Was Dismissed
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2025
Rep. Michele Reneau To Vote "No" On Voucher Bill
Rep. Michele Reneau To Vote "No" On Voucher Bill
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2025
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Breaking News
Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case
Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case
  • 1/28/2025

A Rossville woman has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison after being convicted of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District’s ... more

Developer Thornton Must Pay $211,345 In Attorney Fees After Case Against 2 Marion County Critics Was Dismissed
  • 1/28/2025

A judge has ordered a real estate development company owned by Chattanooga developer John "Thunder" Thornton to pay $211,345 in attorney's fees after its lawsuit against two Marion County residents ... more

Rep. Michele Reneau To Vote "No" On Voucher Bill
Rep. Michele Reneau To Vote "No" On Voucher Bill
  • 1/28/2025

House District 27 Rep. Michelle Reneau announced she will vote no on the House Voucher Bill - HB6004. In a statement on her website, Rep. Reneau said: "As your representative, I deeply ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Middle School Student Arrested For Threats Against School
  • 1/28/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/28/2025
Davis Finally Getting Day In Court Over 5 Years After Fatal Shooting
Davis Finally Getting Day In Court Over 5 Years After Fatal Shooting
  • 1/27/2025
Man Shot Outside Glass Street Bar Early Sunday Morning
  • 1/27/2025
Man Arrested After Assault At Gas Station, Police Pursuit
Man Arrested After Assault At Gas Station, Police Pursuit
  • 1/27/2025
Opinion
The Reasons Why I Support The Tennessee Educational Freedom Act
  • 1/28/2025
Chattanooga's Generosity Blessed Kids Worldwide Through OCC
  • 1/28/2025
Are Your Reps Representing You On Vouchers?
  • 1/28/2025
Top Senate Stories: Governor Lee's Voucher Scam
  • 1/28/2025
Rendezvous With Destiny
  • 1/28/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
  • 1/28/2025
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To #2/2 South Carolina, 70-63
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To #2/2 South Carolina, 70-63
  • 1/28/2025
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
  • 1/28/2025
A Look At The Progress Of Both Future And Former Basketball Mocs
A Look At The Progress Of Both Future And Former Basketball Mocs
  • 1/27/2025
Hoops Central: #17/17 Lady Vols vs. #2/2 South Carolina
  • 1/27/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: When Infantile Behavior Is Rewarded
Life With Ferris: When Infantile Behavior Is Rewarded
  • 1/27/2025
The Long View Exhibit Opens At The Hunter Museum Thursday
The Long View Exhibit Opens At The Hunter Museum Thursday
  • 1/27/2025
Chattanooga March For Life To Take Place At Coolidge Park Feb. 1
  • 1/27/2025
City Of Collegedale Parks & Recreation Partners To Offer 2nd Women’s Self-Defense Class
City Of Collegedale Parks & Recreation Partners To Offer 2nd Women’s Self-Defense Class
  • 1/28/2025
Local Collegedale Yarn Club Makes A Difference In Africa
Local Collegedale Yarn Club Makes A Difference In Africa
  • 1/27/2025
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
  • 1/24/2025
Local Students Win National Awards At Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 1/24/2025
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
  • 1/24/2025
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Ensembles Has Pops Concert Feb. 8
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Ensembles Has Pops Concert Feb. 8
  • 1/24/2025
Garden Brothers Circus Comes To Northgate Mall
Garden Brothers Circus Comes To Northgate Mall
  • 1/23/2025
Opinion
The Reasons Why I Support The Tennessee Educational Freedom Act
  • 1/28/2025
Chattanooga's Generosity Blessed Kids Worldwide Through OCC
  • 1/28/2025
Are Your Reps Representing You On Vouchers?
  • 1/28/2025
Dining
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Business
Fenix24 Acquires vArmour To Boost Cyber Resiliency, Network Insights
  • 1/27/2025
TVA Names Tom Rice As Chief Financial Officer
TVA Names Tom Rice As Chief Financial Officer
  • 1/27/2025
City Of Chattanooga, Hamilton County Named National Digital Inclusion Trailblazer
  • 1/27/2025
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority Provides Information On Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 1/28/2025
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Installs New Officers, Directors
  • 1/23/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 1/23/2025
Student Scene
UTC’s Probasco Chair Brings Economics To Life Through Education And Engagement
UTC’s Probasco Chair Brings Economics To Life Through Education And Engagement
  • 1/27/2025
Only U.S. Opportunity To See Artifact With Oldest Alphabetic Sentence At SAU
Only U.S. Opportunity To See Artifact With Oldest Alphabetic Sentence At SAU
  • 1/28/2025
Illuminate Art And Faith Conference To Be Held At Southern Adventist University
  • 1/27/2025
Living Well
UTC, SETAAAD Partner To Bring Health Programs To Southeast Tennessee Seniors
UTC, SETAAAD Partner To Bring Health Programs To Southeast Tennessee Seniors
  • 1/27/2025
Erlanger To Host Advanced Practice Provider Conference March 7 At Chattanooga State
  • 1/23/2025
Voting For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Seniors Got Talent Closes This Friday
Voting For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Seniors Got Talent Closes This Friday
  • 1/27/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Approves Rules At January Meeting
  • 1/24/2025
Bill Parsons, Spencer Whittier Inducted In 2025 Chattanooga Cycling Hall Of Fame
  • 1/23/2025
Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Lifted
  • 1/21/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Faith: What’s It All About Anyway?
Bob Tamasy: Faith: What’s It All About Anyway?
  • 1/27/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
  • 1/22/2025
Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program Partners With Hutchins Academy To Empower Young Leaders
Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program Partners With Hutchins Academy To Empower Young Leaders
  • 1/22/2025
Obituaries
LaToya Renee Sivels-Evans
LaToya Renee Sivels-Evans
  • 1/28/2025
Walter Lee Tatum
Walter Lee Tatum
  • 1/28/2025
Margaret Hawk Horton
Margaret Hawk Horton
  • 1/27/2025