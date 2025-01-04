CPD Executive Chief Jerome Halbert Retiring After Over 30 Years Of Service

Jerome Halbert
Chattanooga Police Department Executive Chief Jerome Halbert is retiring after over 30 years of service.
Chief Halbert began his career in 1993 and served in various roles, from Public Housing and Homicide to overseeing Special Operations and Budget and Finance. His leadership continued as assistant chief and executive chief, focusing on Neighborhood Policing and Community Development.
A UTC graduate with a BS in Criminal Justice and a Masters in Public
Administration, Chief Halbert has also served on several local boards, including the Boy Scout Executive Board and the Chattanooga Fire and Police Pension Executive Board.
He has previously been honored as Supervisor of the Year and Manager of the Year for his leadership.
"For as long as I can remember, there has been only one thing that I wanted to do and that is to be a police officer," Executive Chief Halbert said. "We have a small window in life to show people how much we care, and I've always tried to do that by mentoring and encouraging others to step outside of their comfort zones and be the best versions of themselves. As I retire, I know I leave behind a department full of talented, dedicated officers who will continue to serve Chattanooga with pride."