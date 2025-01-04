CPD Executive Chief Jerome Halbert Retiring After Over 30 Years Of Service

"For as long as I can remember, there has been only one thing that I wanted to do and that is to be a police officer," Executive Chief Halbert said. "We have a small window in life to show people how much we care, and I've always tried to do that by mentoring and encouraging others to step outside of their comfort zones and be the best versions of themselves. As I retire, I know I leave behind a department full of talented, dedicated officers who will continue to serve Chattanooga with pride."