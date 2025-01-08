Latest Headlines

Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Tuesday Evening

  Wednesday, January 8, 2025
A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Tuesday evening.

Dallas Bay Fire crews were dispatched at 7:40 p.m. to a reported residential structure fire at 1829 Coffeetree Lane in District Two.

Crews arrived on scene quickly advising a working residential fire, immediately requesting additional companies to respond due to the size of the home and fire conditions.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack both in the basement and on the first floor, locating fire in a utility closet housing HVAC equipment.
Due to the location of the fire, the stairs quickly burned allowing fire travel to the first floor.

Crews were able to contain most of the fire damage to the basement of the home in the utility closet area and the stairwell. The first and second floor sustained significant smoke damage. Damages to the home are estimated at $50,000.

Companies from all three Dallas Bay Stations were on scene, along with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department assisting with salvage and overhaul.

Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department stood by for any major incidents occurring in Dallas Bay’s district during this incident.

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Tuesday evening. Dallas Bay Fire crews were dispatched at 7:40 p.m. to a reported residential structure fire at 1829 Coffeetree Lane in District

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/8/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ASEGBOLA, ... more

City Council Weighing Whether To Let IDB Handle Many PILOT Tax Breaks
  • 1/7/2025

The City Council is weighing whether to let the city Industrial Development Board handle most PILOT (Payment in lieu of Taxes) tax breaks. Under a proposal from the Chamber of Commerce and ... more

