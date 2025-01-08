Latest Headlines

5 Die In Trailer Fire At Cohutta, Ga.

  • Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Whitfield County Fire Department is investigating a house fire that claimed the lives of five people, including three children, early Wednesday morning. The fire destroyed a residential property on Tree Top Lane in the city of Cohutta.

The call was received at 3:30 a.m. and a total of nine fire trucks and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation, with authorities actively working to determine its cause and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“On behalf of the Whitfield County Fire Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family who has experienced this unimaginable loss,” said Whitfield County Fire Chief Paul Patterson. “We are fully committed to supporting the investigation into the cause of this fire.”

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time pending the notifications of next of kin.

Further updates on this incident will be provided as it becomes available. This is a joint investigation between Whitfield County Fire Department, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall.

