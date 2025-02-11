Man, 49, Killed In Head-On Collision On South Hickory Street

A man, 49, was killed Monday evening in a head-on collision on South Hickory Street.



Chattanooga Police responded at 6:55 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 2900 block of South Hickory Street. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a motor vehicle crash involving a 2005 Jeep Liberty and a 2001 Honda Accord. The officers found the driver of the Accord, a 49-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.The driver of the Accord was transported to a local hospital where he later died.





The driver of the Liberty, a 35-year-old man, and the passenger in the Liberty, a 14-year-old boy, did not report any injuries at the time of the crash.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the crash investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the Jeep Liberty was traveling north on South Hickory Street, and the Honda Accord was traveling south on South Hickory Street. The Jeep Liberty suddenly veered into the south bound lane striking the Accord head on. The driver of the Accord was unrestrained at the time of the crash. The Traffic Unit is working to determine why the Liberty crossed the center line.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.