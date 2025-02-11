Latest Headlines

Man, 49, Killed In Head-On Collision On South Hickory Street

  • Tuesday, February 11, 2025
A man, 49, was killed Monday evening in a head-on collision on South Hickory Street.

Chattanooga Police responded at 6:55 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 2900 block of South Hickory Street. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a motor vehicle crash involving a 2005 Jeep Liberty and a 2001 Honda Accord. The officers found the driver of the Accord, a 49-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.
The driver of the Accord was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Liberty, a 35-year-old man, and the passenger in the Liberty, a 14-year-old boy, did not report any injuries at the time of the crash.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the crash investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows the Jeep Liberty was traveling north on South Hickory Street, and the Honda Accord was traveling south on South Hickory Street. The Jeep Liberty suddenly veered into the south bound lane striking the Accord head on. The driver of the Accord was unrestrained at the time of the crash. The Traffic Unit is working to determine why the Liberty crossed the center line.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.
Latest Headlines
Weekend Construction/Lane Closure On I-24 Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2025
West Star Aviation Expanding With $32 Million Investment; 200 New Jobs Expected
West Star Aviation Expanding With $32 Million Investment; 200 New Jobs Expected
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2025
Man, 49, Killed In Head-On Collision On South Hickory Street
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2025
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
  • Sports
  • 2/11/2025
Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying
Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2025
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Highlighted For 100% Voting Attendance In 2024
  • Government
  • 2/11/2025
Breaking News
Weekend Construction/Lane Closure On I-24 Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather
  • 2/11/2025

Construction planned for this weekend that would have shut down a lane on I-24 has been scheduled due to the inclement weather forecast. Construction will resume nightly on Monday. Earlier, ... more

Man, 49, Killed In Head-On Collision On South Hickory Street
  • 2/11/2025

A man, 49, was killed Monday evening in a head-on collision on South Hickory Street. Chattanooga Police responded at 6:55 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 2900 block of South Hickory ... more

Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying
Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying
  • 2/11/2025

A Criminal Court jury has returned a verdict of voluntary manslaughter against Marvin Jermane Davis in a fatal shooting from Jan. 3, 2020. The jury also found Davis guilty of being a felon ... more

Breaking News
Mayor Kelly Touts Public Safety; Says Downtown Parking, Homelessness Still Major Problems
Mayor Kelly Touts Public Safety; Says Downtown Parking, Homelessness Still Major Problems
  • 2/11/2025
Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Near Crossville
  • 2/11/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/11/2025
Lee Budget Includes $25 Million For Farmland Conservation Fund, $52 Million For 5 New State Parks
  • 2/10/2025
Craig Liner Still Under No Bond For Wife's Murder; Hearing Set Feb. 21
  • 2/10/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
How Tennessee’s Vote For School Choice Saved More Than $1 Billion In Public School Funding
  • 2/11/2025
Professional Educators Of Tennessee On The State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Senator Watson, Focus On Your Constituents, Not Immigrants
  • 2/10/2025
Sports
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
  • 2/11/2025
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
  • 2/11/2025
Hoops Central: #5/4 Tennessee At #15/18 Kentucky
Hoops Central: #5/4 Tennessee At #15/18 Kentucky
  • 2/11/2025
#6/4 LSU Edges #19/17 Lady Vols In Baton Rouge, 82-77
  • 2/10/2025
Chattanooga Golfers 4th At Bentwater Intercollegiate
  • 2/10/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About District Redrawing, Preserved Land, Snack Food, And The Lady Vols
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About District Redrawing, Preserved Land, Snack Food, And The Lady Vols
  • 2/11/2025
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
  • 2/11/2025
Collegedale Airport To Host “Movie Night”
  • 2/11/2025
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Work Featured At The Augusta GA Sculpture Trail
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Work Featured At The Augusta GA Sculpture Trail
  • 2/11/2025
The Claud And Zenada Fuller Collection Of American Military Shoulder Arms Program Is Feb. 16
  • 2/11/2025
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
  • 2/10/2025
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
  • 2/10/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
  • 2/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
U.S. Air Force Band Of Mid-America Has Liberty For All Concert Friday
U.S. Air Force Band Of Mid-America Has Liberty For All Concert Friday
  • 2/11/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
How Tennessee’s Vote For School Choice Saved More Than $1 Billion In Public School Funding
  • 2/11/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Dean Gentry Named Manager Of Hamilton Funeral Home
Dean Gentry Named Manager Of Hamilton Funeral Home
  • 2/11/2025
Gas Prices Fall 10.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/10/2025
2,000 Bikes And Still Rolling
  • 2/7/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
Student Scene
Cleveland State Hosts Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/10/2025
New Scholarships Announced At Baylor Annual Banquet
  • 2/10/2025
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
  • 2/7/2025
Living Well
CRHC Hosts Annual Point-In-Time Count For People Experiencing Homelessness
  • 2/7/2025
Nurse Practitioner Michelle Hamilton Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Spring City
Nurse Practitioner Michelle Hamilton Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Spring City
  • 2/10/2025
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Partners With Southern Soul Yoga For Wellness Weekend
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Partners With Southern Soul Yoga For Wellness Weekend
  • 2/10/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Early Bird: America’s Beloved Purple Martins Return To Tennessee
  • 2/11/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Church Voter Guides Now Available Online
  • 2/10/2025
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
  • 2/10/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Black History Celebration
  • 2/5/2025
Obituaries
Cheryl Marcum Moore
Cheryl Marcum Moore
  • 2/11/2025
Michelle Sturtz Smith
Michelle Sturtz Smith
  • 2/11/2025
Camp DeLay Washington
Camp DeLay Washington
  • 2/11/2025
Government
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Highlighted For 100% Voting Attendance In 2024
  • 2/11/2025
Suspect Arrested For Burglarizing Nine Vehicles - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/11/2025
Car Seen On Video For Multiple Burglaries - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/11/2025