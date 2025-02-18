Cold Temperatures, Rain And Snow In Forecast For Chattanooga This Week; Hamilton County Schools Closed

Cold temperatures and snow are in the forecast for Chattanooga this week.

Due to the threat of inclement weather in the early morning hours, Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Wednesday. The following SACC Inclement Weather Sites will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.: Battle Academy, East Brainerd Elementary, East Ridge Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, and Red Bank Elementary. Students attending will need to bring a lunch and drink. A decision on after-school activities will be made by noon on Wednesday.

Here are modifications for UTC campus operations:

Wednesday:

All in-person classes and activities for Wednesday, are delayed until 10 a.m..

Faculty may opt to hold classes occurring before 10 a.m. via an alternative modality (e.g., Asynchronous; Synchronous via Zoom, Teams, or other platform).

For employees, this will be an unscheduled administrative closure until 10 a.m.

“Essential Employees” should report to campus as directed by their supervisor.

Supervisors in all areas should plan for the continuity of critical services and engage required personnel for remote work as needed.

Other Modifications:

Mocs Dining (Aramark) will operate on their regular, schedule with the exception of the University Center Food Court, which will open at 9 a.m.

Campus Recreation will open the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at 10 a.m.

Mocs Express (Campus Shuttle) and other CARTA buses will operate on their normal routes and schedule, dependent on road conditions.

Mail Services will OPEN at 10 a.m.

University Center will OPEN at 9 a.m.

UTC Bookstore will be OPEN at 10 a.m.

UTC Library will OPEN at 10 a.m.

All GNTC campuses will be closed on Wednesday.

The seven-day forecast includes chances of rain and snow early tomorrow morning, changing to rain on Wednesday afternoon. The week will consist of very cold temperatures, dipping into the teens.

Here is the forecast by day:

This Afternoon - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight - A chance of rain and snow, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northeast wind five to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - Rain and snow likely before noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 3pm. Patchy fog between 8-11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night - A slight chance of flurries between 10-11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind five to 10 mph.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 16. North wind around five mph.

Friday - Sunny, with a high near 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night- Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.