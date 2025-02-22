Man Who Was Shot And Killed At Brainerd Gas Station Left Behind Grieving Fiancee, 3 Kids





Marquise Dwyane Jones died from his injuries from the incident at the Hop-in station in the 4700 block of Brainerd Road.



A 27-year-old man was also shot.



Police said the preliminary investigation reveals the shooter was inside the store when three men walked in and began a verbal disorder that escalated.



The shooter stayed around and is claiming self-defense. Police said they are continuing to investigate and are consulting with the district attorney's office.



The fiancee of Marquise Jones said, "Today, my life changed forever. A coward chose to take my boyfriend and the father of our babies life away from us. The coward will never know or even understand the greatest loss he has caused us.



"My children are 4, 3, and 1. They will not remember their father. They do not understand what’s going on right now, and it is so hard to look at my three beautiful babies' faces because all I can think about is what they will miss out on with their father.

This was such an unexpected death.



"Words can't even describe the pain I'm feeling right now. Marquise was the love of my life. I feel so much hate and anger. Why me? Why do my kids have to grow up and not have a father? Marquise was so sweet. The best daddy ever. He always had our babies laughing.



"I don't know how I can possibly go on. This still seems like a nightmare I'm waiting to wake up from. The thought of not being able to lay together ever again or watch him play with the kids. I just don't understand the world right now. Why take good people? You were the one person that had to be here forever.



"I will always love you, Marquise Dwayne Jones, I will keep your memories alive for our babies and I will forever hold tight to all the memories we made together as a family. There are really no way I could put into words how much pain we are in and the grief for the rest of our lives."