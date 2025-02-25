Hamilton County Democratic Party To Elect New Leadership

The Hamilton County Democratic Party (HCDP) will host its Reorganization Convention on Saturday, March 8, to elect new party leadership. The event will be held on the fourth floor of the Chattanooga Public Library, 1001 Broad St.

Registration opens at 11 a.m., and the convention will begin promptly at 12 noon. Doors will close at noon, and no late entry will be permitted. Refreshments will be provided.

During the convention, local Democrats will elect a chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer, and Executive Committee members to serve two-year terms. The Executive Committee will represent communities across Hamilton County. All Democrats residing in Hamilton County are encouraged to attend and participate in this process.

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Rachel Campbell emphasized the importance of the convention, stating, “This is a critical moment for our party as we prepare for a pivotal 2026 election cycle. We have real opportunities to turn Hamilton County blue, and the work we do at this convention will lay the foundation for electoral success.”

Attendees requiring extra time for credentialing should arrive by 11:45 a.m., and all participants should be in place by 11:55 a.m. For the latest updates and to pre-register, visit hamcodems.com.