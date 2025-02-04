Latest Headlines

Marion County Woman Faces Charges Of Financial Exploitation And Forgery

  • Tuesday, February 4, 2025

A Jasper woman has been indicted and arrested, following a joint investigation by special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division and detectives with the South Pittsburg Police Department.

In July 2024, following a referral from Adult Protect Services, agents and detectives began investigating reports of irregularities in financial records of some residents of a South Pittsburg health care facility. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from May 2022 through July 2024, the company’s then-business manager, Ashley Pickett, was responsible for the financial  exploitation of four of the residents there. Pickett is no longer employed at the facility.

On Feb. 3, the Marion County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ashley Nicole Pickett, 38,  with two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person - $10,000-$60,000, two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person - $2,500-$10,000 and one count of forgery. Pickett was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Marion County Jail on a $75,000 bond.


