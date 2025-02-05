County Commission Tables County Mayor Term Limit Proposal; Development Director Calls It "Unbelievable Cowardice"

The County Commission on Wednesday voted to table a proposal by County Mayor Weston Wamp to allow future county mayors to serve a maximum of two four-year terms.

County Commissioner Lee Helton had moved to table the matter, saying he supports term limits, but he said there were items that needed clarifying on this proposal.

He said the matter should be studied further "since it fundamentally changes county government and how people serve."

It was noted that to "get the item off the table" would take a "super majority" of eight votes instead of a simple majority of six votes.

Under the Wamp plan, the change would not have gone into effect without a positive vote in a citizen referendum.

Prior to the vote to table, County Mayor Wamp asked what would be the method to remove the item from the table. He asked, "Is there any interest in taking this off the table, or does it just go away?"

He said it was generally understood that to table a matter was "to kill it."

Voting to table were Commissioners Helton, Joe Graham, Steve Highlander, David Sharpe, Ken Smith and Jeff Eversole.

Opposing the motion to table were Chip Baker, Greg Beck, Mike Chauncey and Gene-o Shipley.

At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Baker called county Director of Development Nathan Janeway to the podium. He said he wanted to confirm a message he had just received from a constituent.

Commissioner Baker asked Mr. Janeway if he had just posted online: "Unbelievable cowardice on the part of the Hamilton County Commission tabling the county mayor on term limits. Completely embarrassing."

Mr. Janeway said, yes, he had posted that.

Chairman Eversole then said, "Nathan, brother, I have always been in your corner, and I will always be in your corner. But that's probably not the way to handle it."