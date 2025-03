Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/17/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BLOCKER, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/26/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO CHAPMAN, EDWARD IV

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/17/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ESCOBAR-JERONIMO, RONAL HUBERTI

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE FRITTS, LANDON REESE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/13/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GALLEGOS, JOSE ABEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/14/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HALE, EMMA RHIANNA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HATTABAUGH, ADAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) HENDON, CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/14/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

VIO. OF REARVIEW MIRROR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

HUNDLEY, JASON LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/06/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/21/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGINNIS, JENNIFER NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, ZACHARIAH DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/12/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MORGAN, ADAM DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO OBSERVE SEXUAL CONDUCT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO OBSERVE SEXUAL CONDUCT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO OBSERVE SEXUAL CONDUCT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO OBSERVE SEXUAL CONDUCT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO OBSERVE SEXUAL CONDUCT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO OBSERVE SEXUAL CONDUCT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO OBSERVE SEXUAL CONDUCT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO OBSERVE SEXUAL CONDUCT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO OBSERVE SEXUAL CONDUCT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO OBSERVE SEXUAL CONDUCT

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR PARKER, NATALIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEARSON, DATHAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PICA, JOHN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/21/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS BURNING

ROSS, DESMOND DARAIYL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT SEYMORE, JIMMY ROGER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SPAIN, EMILY JILL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SPAIN, JONATHAN HENRY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED THOMAS, RICHARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/13/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BURGLARY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/01/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VELAZQUEZ, YAHAIRA BELEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WARD, RONALD JEROME

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE