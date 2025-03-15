Man, 21, Shot On Central Avenue

A 21-year-old man was shot on Central Avenue early Saturday morning.

At 2:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4900 block of Central Avenue. When the officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the man to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Homicide Unit is working to learn the exact circumstances of the incident.