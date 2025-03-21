Lawsuit Filed Over Mercury Cab Operation

A lawsuit has been filed over who is the rightful operator of Mercury Cabs in Chattanooga.

Local businessman Tony Boston sued Tenesica Cross, claiming she has never registered her business with the state and should not be operating.

Mr. Boston, who is also in the bonding business and is a music promoter, said in 2016 Ms. Cross solicited funds from him to buy a share of Mercury Cab. The suit says he bought an interest in Mercury Cub, but he later learned it was "a fictitious company."

He said he never got any of the proceeds back that he invested in the company.

Mr. Boston said on Feb. 9, 2024, he opened a Mercury Cab operation himself after filing with the state as a business.

He said Ms. Cross "has been operating an illegal business, and does not have a physical location."

The suit, filed by attorney Seth Wilson, said, "Defendant Cross' conduct has resulted in business losses for Mercury Transportation, as well as demand letters from personal injury attorneys who have been injured by these illegal taxis."

The Circuit Court complaint asks an injunction against Ms. Cross from operating a taxi service and requests treble damages.