Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BEENE, ZACHARY EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BUCKASTOW, LLOYD D
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CAMPBELL, PAUL A
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/31/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CASTLEBERRY, JAMES EARL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 12/02/1950
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DUNCAN, TONISHA MASHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO)
|
|FAVALORO, ANGELA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FULTON, DAVID W
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 02/07/1954
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GASPAR DIEGO, DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/02/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/01/1966
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOGAN, ROBERT RYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF SCHED III
- POSS OF SCHED II
- DUI
|
|JONES, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/04/1968
Arresting Agency: GBI
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JUZWIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/03/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VANDALISM (F)
- BURGLARY
|
|MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
|
|PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|REVIS, HEATHER LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SISSON, JOHN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TATE, GREGORY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TAYLOR, DOMINQUE L
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/06/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VERGARA, DIEGO ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
|
|WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
|
|WILEY, STACY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
|
|WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ZUMUDIO GUTIERREZ, HUGO RICHORDO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
|