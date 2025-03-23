Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN,GALEN LAWAYNE
811 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

ASHLEY,JAMES QUINTAY
4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BEENE,ZACHARY EDWIN
8005 PLAXCO DR Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE

BELL,DEMONTREL L
2711 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063621
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

CAMPBELL,PAUL A
7225 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
BURGLARY OF AUTO

CASTLEBERRY,JAMES EARL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CAMPING

CASTLEBERRY,JAMES EARL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

CASTLEBERRY,JAMES EARL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COOPER,MARSHALL ETHAN
1305 S POLK ST TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COPELAND,SHANEYA TAWAN
3506 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DOBBS,JAMES DENNIS
153 W RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
74 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DOUGLAS,CEDRIC JERMAINE
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DUFFY,DERRICK ALAN
1507 KARWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DUNCAN,TONISHA MASHAYLA
601 WASHINGTON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO)

DUNCAN,TONISHA MASHAYLA
2618 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

FAVALORO,ANGELA YVONNE
4606 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FREEMAN,CHANDLER O
1312 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FRENCH,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

FRISBEE,JEROME ALLEN
5909 SAWYER RD WALDEN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

FULTON,DAVID W
7277 SHORE DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
71 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GILES,KADARIOUS DEVONTE
809 W 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

GOODE,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

GRAHAM,THOMAS EUGENE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOWARD,JOHN WILLIAM
519 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSS OF SCHED III
POSS OF SCHED II
DUI

JONES,RICHARD THOMAS
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
GBI
Charges:

JURGENS,TANNER DUSTIN
3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JUZWIAK,CASSANDRA NICOLE
705 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MAZARIEGOS-DIAZ,ELVIS DAMIAN
2413 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MCKINNEY,MARCEL DEONTE
2407 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061539
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MOORE,EDWARD LEE
Homeless Unknown, 37917
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MYLES,RESHEEM RESHAWN
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

PITTMAN,CALVIN LEE
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

PITTS,RASEAN ALEXANDER
4511 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REVIS,HEATHER LYNNE
1450 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ROBERSON,DARRYL NATHANIEL
731 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBERSON,DARRYL NATHANIEL
731 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SALES,DONTARIUS DAVELL
4125 PINE OCHARD PLACE ANTIOCH, 37086
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SCHULTZ,JOHN KIETH
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SISSON,JOHN CHARLES
3047 EAST 3RD AVE LENORE, 37771
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SOUTHERS,CEDRIC DURELL
280 CROLL CROLL APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

STONE,BRIAN ALEX
3012 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

STUDIMIRE,BREANNA LYSHELL
6317 TALLEDEGA AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

STULL,DONNA PEARL
5909 SAWYER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNYTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

TATE,GREGORY CHARLES
10890 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAYLOR,DOMINQUE L
1148 EAST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

VERGARA,DIEGO ALFREDO
5231 NEWFIELD LANE BROWNSFIELD, 78526
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

WASSON,JARMELL ANTIONE
2010 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

WASSON,JARMELL ANTIONE
2010 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WILEY,STACY DEWAYNE
2106 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VEHICULAR ASSAULT

WILLIAMS,JEREMY DEWAYNE
1228 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

WILSON,JERRY STATON
2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON,RICHARD TYLER
13209 BLAKESLEE DRIVE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ZUMUDIO GUTIERREZ,HUGO RICHORD
4424 KATIE KIM LN OOLETWAH, 37302
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BEENE, ZACHARY EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
BUCKASTOW, LLOYD D
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAMPBELL, PAUL A
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/31/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
CASTLEBERRY, JAMES EARL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 12/02/1950
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DUNCAN, TONISHA MASHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO)
FAVALORO, ANGELA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FULTON, DAVID W
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 02/07/1954
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GASPAR DIEGO, DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/02/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/01/1966
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOGAN, ROBERT RYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF SCHED III
  • POSS OF SCHED II
  • DUI
JONES, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/04/1968
Arresting Agency: GBI

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JUZWIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/03/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VANDALISM (F)
  • BURGLARY
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
REVIS, HEATHER LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SISSON, JOHN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
TATE, GREGORY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAYLOR, DOMINQUE L
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/06/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VERGARA, DIEGO ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
WILEY, STACY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
ZUMUDIO GUTIERREZ, HUGO RICHORDO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT




