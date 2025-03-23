Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN,GALEN LAWAYNE

811 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



ASHLEY,JAMES QUINTAY

4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BEENE,ZACHARY EDWIN

8005 PLAXCO DR Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE



BELL,DEMONTREL L

2711 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063621

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



CAMPBELL,PAUL A

7225 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

BURGLARY OF AUTO



CASTLEBERRY,JAMES EARL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL LITTERING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL CAMPING



CASTLEBERRY,JAMES EARL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



CASTLEBERRY,JAMES EARL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COOPER,MARSHALL ETHAN

1305 S POLK ST TULLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COPELAND,SHANEYA TAWAN

3506 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



DOBBS,JAMES DENNIS

153 W RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

74 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



DOUGLAS,CEDRIC JERMAINE

1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



DUFFY,DERRICK ALAN

1507 KARWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DUNCAN,TONISHA MASHAYLA

601 WASHINGTON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO)



DUNCAN,TONISHA MASHAYLA

2618 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



FAVALORO,ANGELA YVONNE

4606 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



FREEMAN,CHANDLER O

1312 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



FRENCH,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



FRISBEE,JEROME ALLEN

5909 SAWYER RD WALDEN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



FULTON,DAVID W

7277 SHORE DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

71 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GILES,KADARIOUS DEVONTE

809 W 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



GOODE,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



GRAHAM,THOMAS EUGENE

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HOWARD,JOHN WILLIAM

519 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

POSS OF SCHED III

POSS OF SCHED II

DUI



JONES,RICHARD THOMAS

8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

GBI

Charges:



JURGENS,TANNER DUSTIN

3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



JUZWIAK,CASSANDRA NICOLE

705 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MAZARIEGOS-DIAZ,ELVIS DAMIAN

2413 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MCKINNEY,MARCEL DEONTE

2407 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061539

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MOORE,EDWARD LEE

Homeless Unknown, 37917

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BEENE, ZACHARY EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE BUCKASTOW, LLOYD D

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/20/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE CAMPBELL, PAUL A

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/31/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

BURGLARY OF AUTO CASTLEBERRY, JAMES EARL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 12/02/1950

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/03/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DUNCAN, TONISHA MASHAYLA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/04/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO) FAVALORO, ANGELA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/30/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FULTON, DAVID W

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 02/07/1954

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GASPAR DIEGO, DIEGO

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/02/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/19/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/01/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOGAN, ROBERT RYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF SCHED III

POSS OF SCHED II

DUI JONES, RICHARD THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/04/1968

Arresting Agency: GBI



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JUZWIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/03/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM (F)

BURGLARY

MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/28/1990

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/02/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU REVIS, HEATHER LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR SCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SISSON, JOHN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/07/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, BRIAN ALEX

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/29/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/24/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT TATE, GREGORY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TAYLOR, DOMINQUE L

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/06/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY VERGARA, DIEGO ALFREDO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/07/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT WILEY, STACY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

VEHICULAR ASSAULT WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) ZUMUDIO GUTIERREZ, HUGO RICHORDO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/03/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



