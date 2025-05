CARTA will hold a public hearing to gather feedback on proposed fare adjustments for the Incline Railway, Care-A-Van paratransit service, and CARTA Go microtransit service.

Officials said the amounts of the adjustments will be unveiled at the hearing.

CARTA representatives will be available to provide details and answer questions, it was stated.

The hearing is Thursday, May 8, from 5-7 p.m. at the Public Library on Broad Street in the first floor auditorium.