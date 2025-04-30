Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Postponed Until Fall 2026

  • Wednesday, April 30, 2025
The 1935 Swallow Sidecar SS1 two-door coupe won Best in Show at the 2024 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
The 1935 Swallow Sidecar SS1 two-door coupe won Best in Show at the 2024 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
photo by Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival organizers have announced that the 2025 Festival will be postponed until 2026, due to "continuing restructuring and expansion of the Chattanooga community, and the Festival’s ongoing re-evaluation of the dynamic family-friendly activities it can offer."

The festival's inaugural event was held in 2019 and has grown to include on-track competition, concerts, displays of significant automobiles, and a world-class Concours d’Elegance, attracting entries from around the country.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished in just six short years,” said event Founder Byron DeFoor.
“We’ve been able to raise funds for a number of local charities, including the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation. At the same time, the festival has helped bring awareness to the diversity, beauty and style that this city has to offer.

“As we regroup as an organization and work closely with the city of Chattanooga as it continues to expand, we thank all our sponsors, car collectors, volunteers, judges and the Chattanooga community for all their support since the beginning.

“We look forward to seeing you and working with you again in 2026, at an even better and bigger event.”
