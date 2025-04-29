Signal Mountain Discussing What To Do With Backup Fire Engine; Inclusive Playground Proposed

The Signal Mountain Council and Fire Chief Larry Sloan discussed what to do with the Fire Department Engine #2, purchased in 2012. It needs extensive work and is now out of service. It has been towed to Lee Smith, which found severe damage to the engine and recommended an engine replacement. The quote for doing that is $42,000. Chief Sloan said he has made a list of other deficiencies in the truck. City Manager Matt Justice said the city has three choices - to repair it, retire it or purchase a new truck.

The engine could be repaired without fixing the other issues on the list and that would make it usable as a reserve truck for back-up. But a decision has to be made because the engine has already been taken apart and the town has paid to have it towed to the shop. If not repaired, the city would have to pay the cost to tow it somewhere else and the chief said it would only be good to sell for sheet metal. With a replaced engine and a few other repairs, he told the council that the town may get around five more years of service from the vehicle and then it could go into reserve status. If repaired and put up for sale, he said a likely buyer would be a small fire department with a limited budget.

“We have to repair it, the question is what to do with it afterward,” said Councilman Charles Poss.

Until the decision is made, Chief Sloan said that the community still has good fire service as long as another truck does not go down since if that happens there will not be a reserve truck. In that event, Chief Sloan said he would request mutual aid from Chattanooga and Red Bank. And the truck from Fire Station #1 could be used. At the next council meeting, a resolution will be voted on for replacing the engine, if a special called meeting does not take place before then.

Resident of Signal Mountain Emily Harmon proposed a new all-inclusive playground for the town. She said it is difficult for her daughter, who has disabilities, to play at the existing playgrounds on the mountain.

The concept she has developed with help from Playcore creates a space where “children of all abilities move freely and without limitations.” She is seeking community engagement. Inclusivity is different than ADA compliant, she said, which makes a place accessible for wheelchairs.

Her goal is to raise $900,000 to build the playground and it is 20 percent of the way there now. The non-profit Hope Included organization created an inclusive park in Riverview and will be developing the new one on Signal Mountain. Her proposal is to replace the equipment that is now at Althaus Park with the new inclusive equipment and move the old playground to Timberlinks Park. A fundraiser event will take place on Sunday at Civil Provisions, 720 Mississippi Ave.

City Manager Justice said the commercial building inspection report that the town had performed on the city hall building by an engineering firm is ready. Now the condition of the building is known, but the price to fix it is not. The cost to make repairs as well as the cost for replacing the building with a new one will be determined next.

A presentation from the company ClearGov was made to the council. It is a vendor which sells software to assist small and mid-sized towns in the creation of their budgets.

Allowing food trucks in Signal Mountain was a topic discussed by the council. The council does not want to negatively impact restaurants who pay rent but they could be good for competition, said Councilman Andrew Gardner. He said he sees it mostly as a non-issue because they are primarily used for special community events. A study has been done by MTAS that the city manager will review, but in the meantime the council sees no urgency to pass an ordinance to regulate them.

City Manager Justice announced that the town has begun selling pool passes for the coming summer and residents are urged to buy theirs. He said the new bathrooms at the pool are progressing on schedule.