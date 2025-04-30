Latest Headlines

2 County Commissioners Favor Letting Voters Decide On Raising Sales Tax To Help Schools

  • Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Two County Commission members on Wednesday said they favor allowing voters to decide in a referendum on whether to raise the sales tax to help fund the county schools.

Commissioner David Sharpe brought up the topic and said he has started drafting a resolution for the full commission to consider.

Commissioner Joe Graham said he agreed. "Let's put it out to the voters since the state allows us to raise the sales tax" (higher than the current 9.25 percent.

He said, "Let the citizens of Hamilton County come to the voting booth and say how they want to fund our schools."

The topic came up after a number of speakers said they are concerned about budget reductions facing the county schools.

Commissioner Sharpe said, "It's not right that we're not providing step increases" that he said were promised to the teachers.

He said, "You can say that we're not making cuts to the amount the schools receive, but when they're facing an $18 million shortfall, it's a cut. It's a cut in services."

Commissioner Sharpe also said he was advised that he should not be the point man on a sales tax vote because he is a Democrat on a Republican-majority commission. He said, "That's maddening to me." He said he was glad to be joined by Republican Graham on the issue.

Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said all 11 commissioners are concerned about adequately funding schools, while he also said there are a number of other county departments and agencies that have significant funding needs.

