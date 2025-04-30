Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, TIFFANY M

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/25/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ASHLEY, BRIANNA N

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BILLINGS, SHYLO SEDIQUE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/14/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

OTHER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BROBECK, ADAM JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/13/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BROWN, ETHAN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/15/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ELLIOTT, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/21/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FERRELL, RUFUS EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/25/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GAY, WILLIE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/02/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GONZALEZ HERNANDEZ, CALEB

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

NORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VOP VANDALISM PICKETT, TERENCE LAVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/17/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT POE, PEYTON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RASH SANDERS, ALISON CHRISTY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROBERTSON, JONATHAN CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/07/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU ROGERS, DANNY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SAXTON, RONALD

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/17/1965

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIVLEY, JESSICA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/08/1988

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION THEFT UNDER $1,000

PROBATION VIOLATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

PROBATION VIOLATION THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

PROBATION VIOLATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORGERY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



