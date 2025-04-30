Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON,TIFFANY M
6716 CEDAR RIDGE LN HARRISON, 373416958
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASHLEY,BRIANNA N
2300 WINDSOR ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BILLINGS,SHYLO SEDIQUE
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
OTHER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BROBECK,ADAM JACKSON
1626 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BROWN,ETHAN TAYLOR
2321 GREEN FOREST DR.
APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FERRELL,RUFUS EDWIN
2155 VADEN VILLAGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FLOYD,DANIEL CHARLES
Homeless Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAY,WILLIE
3273 CALHOUN AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GONZALEZ HERNANDEZ,CALEB
1104 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HATCHETT,JACOB
1280 CHIPPEWA AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
HENLEY,CHRISTOPHER KIRT
48 DEE VUE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JAMES,JOHN STEVEN
HOMELESS OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JUZWIAK,CASSANDRA NICOLE
3914 FORREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
LEWIS,CARLA DEE
726 GENTRY RD Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
CRIMINAL LITTERING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
LIGHT,SUE LEESHANE
7320 BEDFORD PLACE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MCCLURE,NICHOLE JOSETTE
24 S LYNN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
MCKINNEY,CRYSTAL ANN
442 CHEROKEE BLVD APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MIGUEL,PABLO
1713 TOMBRAS AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHOPLIFTING UNDER $1000
NORWOOD,GREGORY MAURICE
119 TIMBER KNOLL CR APT 63 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VOP VANDALISM
PICKETT,TERENCE LAVAUGHN
4900 NORHT MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
POE,PEYTON LEBRON
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RASH SANDERS,ALISON CHRISTY
HOMELESS SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBERTSON,JONATHAN CRAIG
4805 ENGISH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
ROGERS,DANNY LYNN
295 LINDA LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SAXTON,RONALD
4901 RENEZET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
SHERRILL,BRITTANY NICOLE
3804 CUSCOWILLA TR CHATTANOOGA, 374154326
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
SIVLEY,JESSICA MICHELLE
1626 ROBERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
SMITH,ANTONIO DESHAWN
1968 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THOMPSON,CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
5076 OLD GEGORGETOWN TR CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION THEFT UNDER $1,000
PROBATION VIOLATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
PROBATION VIOLATION THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
PROBATION VIOLATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORGERY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMPSON,CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
5076 OLD GEGORGETOWN TR CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
